Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Soup kitchen hopes to ‘give humanity’ to homeless people with Christmas meal

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 1.05pm
Christmas dinner being served at St Stephen’s Church (Danielle Desouza/PA)
Christmas dinner being served at St Stephen’s Church (Danielle Desouza/PA)

A soup kitchen charity hopes to “give humanity” back to homeless people by eating and talking alongside those they have prepared a three-course Christmas meal for.

Streetlytes prepared and served a traditional festive dinner – complete with Christmas presents and a festive film screening – to more than 60 people on Monday evening at St Stephen’s Church in Shepherd’s Bush, west London.

Rudi Richardson founded the charity, which provides free hot meals and basic necessities like clothing and advice, in 2007 after an encounter while he was living on the streets.

“I was homeless myself… two o’clock in the morning, I’m sleeping on the porch of St Martin’s, somebody taps me, gives me a fiver and gives me a hug,” the 66-year-old told the PA news agency.

“I thought I was dreaming. She left and then she came back and said ‘here’s a sandwich’.

“I ate the sandwich and tears came out as I felt that somebody gave me my humanity back – it was from that point we started Streetlytes.”

Garry Rashid, project co-ordinator and head chef at Streetlytes, said he was inspired to join the cause by a sandwich he received on Christmas Day 10 years ago.

St Stephen's Church
St Stephen’s Church (Danielle Desouza/PA)

“I was homeless living on Southbank in London – I used to sleep in St Thomas’ Hospital gardens,” Mr Rashid said.

“Christmas Day rolls around – I had no money, nowhere was open, even if I could have got hold of some money for some food.

“One of the security guards brought me out a turkey and cranberry sandwich… it was the only thing I ate that day but it kept me going for the next day.

“We’re a charity, we’re a people, that can keep people going until the next day.”

Team of Streetlytes volunteers preparing the meal.
Team of Streetlytes volunteers preparing the meal (Danielle Desouza/PA)

Mr Rashid and his team of volunteers began preparing the meal at 8am before serving at 5.30pm.

“We spend £3 a meal… I work on the premise I will not serve it if I will not sit down and eat it,” Mr Rashid, who has been at the charity for five years, told PA.

“What I love to tell my volunteers to do: ‘Once we’ve served our guests, grab a plate, join our guests. Eat with them, talk to people’.

“Over the five years I’ve been here, I’ve sat with every single one of my guests at least once. It’s amazing, you learn so much.”

Volunteers wrapping socks to give to guests.
Volunteers wrapping socks to give to guests (Danielle Desouza/PA)

Mr Rashid said the meal was made using entirely rescued food, from food redistribution charities such as City Harvest, and any surplus is given to the guests.

The starter of lentil soup was prepared by students from a local primary school, St Stephen’s.

The main course consisted of turkey, bacon and sausages, with vegetables including roast potatoes and parsnips, and vegetarian and halal options were available.

Mince pies, ice cream, fruit, chocolate, biscuits and warm and cold drinks were supplied from 5pm onwards.

Volunteers wrapped socks donated by the clothing brand Sock Subs, complete with a ribbon and chocolates, to give as a present to the attendees and the 1994 festive hit Miracle On 34th Street was screened at the event.

Wrapped socks, in red wrapping paper with ribbon bows and chocolates.
Wrapped socks (Danielle Desouza/PA)

The charity plans to offer three-course meals every Thursday and Friday for the next three months.

More information on Streetlytes, including how to donate and get involved, can be found at streetlytes.org

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier