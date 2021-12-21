Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man charged over Mark Cavendish burglary remanded in custody

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 5.39pm Updated: December 21 2021, 6.31pm
Mark Cavendish (Martin Rickett/PA)
A man charged as part of an investigation into a burglary at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish has been remanded in custody.

Romario Henry, 30, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with two counts of robbery.

A court official said he did not enter pleas and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on January 14.

One of the watches stolen from Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish’s home (Essex Police)

Essex police said Henry, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, was arrested on Saturday.

The incident at Cavendish’s home in the Ongar area of Essex happened at around 2.35am on November 27, police said.

