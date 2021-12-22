Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blueprint for making millions of doses of new vaccine within 100 days published

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 12.03am
The paper also describes how bulk manufacturing could be modified in the future to approximately quadruple the rate of vaccine production from each vaccine factory (Martin Rickett/PA)
Researchers have published a blueprint for making millions of doses of a new vaccine within 100 days.

They say the new methods could enable clinical trials within 60 days of identification of a new virus.

The researchers believe their work could enable Oxford’s ChAdOx vaccines – like the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid jab – to hit the “moonshot” objective set by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

This aims to help reduce vaccine development timelines to 100 days from identification of a virus to mass production.

The paper, which has not been peer-reviewed, sets out how quickly it would be possible to manufacture a new adenovirus-vectored vaccine at large scale.

Dr Sandy Douglas, who leads the vaccine manufacturing research group in the Jenner Institute, at the University of Oxford, said: “When a new virus is identified, vaccine production is a race against time.

“Some people think that adenovirus-vectored vaccines are slow to manufacture – and that’s just not true.”

He added: “The process of bulk manufacturing, filling into vials, and testing takes pretty much the same length of time for most vaccines.

“The thing that can vary is how long it takes to prepare to start manufacturing.

“For an adenovirus-vectored vaccine, the key bit of preparation which is needed is to make a ‘seed’ virus.

“That’s the only thing that needs to change to make a new vaccine – so we’ve looked carefully at how to make that seed quickly.

“In a pandemic, saving a few days could save many lives.”

In the paper, most of the pipeline for viral seed production described involves “tried and tested” methods.

According to the researchers, relatively simple enhancements have allowed the acceleration of the process.

Dr Douglas said: “Manufacturing should no longer be a problem in hitting this goal.

“Vaccine developers now need to focus on how to accelerate the other critical steps, especially early financial decision-making and clinical trials.”

The paper also describes how bulk manufacturing could be modified in the future to approximately quadruple the rate of vaccine production from each vaccine factory, and to further lower the cost of the vaccine.

One billion vaccine doses could be supplied within 130 days of identification of a new virus – a quarter of the time taken by the current Covid jabs – if factories were on standby to use the new method described, the team suggests.

The new process uses a method called perfusion, which the academics say is like giving the manufacturing process a kidney.

This is because it allows the removal of waste products which can slow down vaccine production, and allows constant replenishment of the culture with fresh nutrients.

The researchers collaborated with two equipment suppliers, Sartorius and Repligen, which provided advance access to newly developed tools.

The pre-print has been submitted to BioRxiv.

