Stormont ministers meet to consider fresh Covid curbs

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 2.47am
People get vaccinations at a Covid-19 booster vaccination centre at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Stormont ministers will meet later to consider new Covid restrictions for Northern Ireland.

The virtual meeting of the powersharing Executive comes amid stark warnings of soaring infection rates when the Omicron variant takes hold in the region.

The PA news agency understands that the powersharing administration is set to consider a range of post-Christmas steps aimed at suppressing community transmission of the virus.

While no widespread shutdown of sectors of the economy or society are expected, ministers may move to close down nightclubs again.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and First Minister Paul Givan will chair Wednesday’s meeting of the Executive (Liam McBurney/PA)

The rest of the hospitality sector could see the reintroduction of restrictions aimed at reducing interaction.

These could include the rule of six on table numbers and a requirement for people to remain seated.

Bolstered mitigations for the retail sector are also expected, including capacity restrictions, one-way systems and screening.

Social distancing measures for office working will also be examined, with new workforce Covid testing procedures potentially introduced.

Fresh guidance on limiting household mixing in domestic settings is also set to be considered.

Ministers will also deliberate on how to spend the extra £100 million of Treasury funding allocated to the Executive to support the efforts to combat Omicron.

Health Minister Robin Swann speaks to the media at a visit to a new vaccination centre in east Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

During a visit to a new vaccination centre at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in east Belfast on Tuesday, Health Minister Robin Swann declined to “pre-empt” any announcements that may be made.

However, he confirmed there will be “additional asks” of the public.

“What I will say is I think it has to be a joint united message that comes out of the Executive tomorrow in regards of the asks that we may have to make of the people of Northern Ireland, because we have always been clear that we’ll not boost our way out of the Omicron and the threat of what is actually in front of us at this minute in time,” he said.

“There will be additional asks – the level of those will be decided by the Executive and will be announced by the Executive tomorrow.”

First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill are expected to take part in a press conference after Wednesday’s Executive meeting.

