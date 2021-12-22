Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
OnlyFans creator Tim Stokely stepping down as chief executive

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 2.57am
OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely has announced he is stepping down (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The founder of the adult content website OnlyFans has announced he is stepping down as chief executive.

Created in 2016 by Tim Stokely, the subscription content platform allows users to earn money from subscribers on a monthly basis and is popular with sex workers.

The service experienced a boom during Covid and its subsequent lockdowns around the world.

Mr Stokely, who said he created the platform from his “brother’s kitchen table” around five years ago, announced that he will be stepping down from his position as chief executive to “focus on my next challenge”.

In an Instagram post he wrote: “I’d like to thank all of my colleagues, but the most important thank you is to all of the content creators… you made OnlyFans what it is today.”

The OnlyFans creator congratulated his successor, marketing head Amrapali Gan, adding that Ms Gan has a “deep passion” for the platform he founded.

Mr Stokely said: “I’m passing the baton on to a colleague and a friend, who has the vision and drive to help the organisation reach tremendous potential.”

