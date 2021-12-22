Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Libyan parliament says it is ‘impossible’ to hold presidential vote

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 11.17am
Demonstrators protest in Tripoli, Libya, in opposition to parliament passing a vote of no-confidence in the transitional government (Yousef Murad/AP)
Demonstrators protest in Tripoli, Libya, in opposition to parliament passing a vote of no-confidence in the transitional government (Yousef Murad/AP)

A Libyan parliamentary committee has said it has become “impossible” to hold a long-awaited presidential vote in two days as scheduled, in a big blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich north African country.

It was the first official statement that the vote would not happen on Friday, although it had been widely expected amid mounting challenges and calls for a delay. For nearly a year, the election was the linchpin of international efforts to bring peace to Libya, and many have warned that either scenario — holding the vote on time or postponing it — could be a destabilising setback.

In a letter to Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh, Al-Hadi al-Sagheir, head of the committee tasked with following the electoral process, said the group found “it is impossible to hold the election as scheduled on December 24”. He did not specify whether another date had been set for the voting, or if it had been cancelled altogether.

The country’s election commission disbanded electoral committees late on Tuesday, and did not name a final list of candidates as it was supposed to.

Seif al-Islam, right, the son and one-time heir apparent of the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, registers his candidacy for the country’s presidential elections (Libyan High National Elections Commission via AP)

Around 100 people had put themselves forward, including several high-profile individuals who had been banned from the race — including the son of the late dictator Muammar Gaddafi, who was ousted and killed in a Nato-backed uprising in 2011.

Mr Al-Sagheir said his committee had reached its conclusion after “reviewing technical, security and judicial reports”. He urged Mr Saleh, who suspended his duties to join the presidential race, to return to his job so he could “mobilise efforts” to help “re-draw a roadmap” to revive the political process.

The vote had faced many challenges, including disputes over the laws governing the elections and occasional infighting among armed groups. Other obstacles included a long-running rift between the country’s east and west, and the presence of thousands of foreign fighters and troops.

Libya plunged into turmoil after the 2011 uprising and split between rival governments — one in the east, backed by military commander Khalifa Hifter, and another UN-supported administration in the capital, Tripoli, in the west. Each side is supported by a variety of militias and foreign powers.

In April 2019, the commander and his forces, backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive to try to capture Tripoli. His campaign collapsed after Turkey stepped up its military support of the UN-backed government with hundreds of troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries.

The October 2020 ceasefire led to the formation of a transitional government with elections scheduled for December 24. The fate of that government is now unclear, as the Parliamentary committee has said the government’s mandate ends on December 24.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]