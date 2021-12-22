Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thousands of new road signs will direct people to vaccination sites

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 1.24pm
Thousands of new road signs will be installed to guide people to coronavirus vaccination centres following an agreement between the AA and the Government (AA/PA)
Thousands of new road signs are to be installed to guide people to coronavirus vaccination centres following an agreement between the AA and the Government.

This follows requests from smaller centres which wanted to make it easier for road users to find them.

The AA believes that, while the locations of hospitals, pharmacies and GP surgeries are often well known to local residents, temporary vaccination sites in non-medical locations can be harder to find for many people.

The motoring services firm provided nearly 2,000 free signs to vaccination centres across the UK earlier this year when the widespread rollout of coronavirus jabs began.

AA president Edmund King discussed deploying more signs as part of the booster programme with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, before securing an agreement with the Cabinet Office.

Mr King said: “The AA has been producing road signs to guide drivers for over 100 years, so we knew straight away that using this expertise was a unique way for us to offer further help in the national booster vaccination effort.

“Everyone at the AA has been eager to do what we can to help local communities through this time.

“Our patrols have been working hard throughout to continue helping drivers who break down, and now we are pleased to be guiding road users on two wheels or four with directions to these very important destinations.”

Mr Shapps said: “I’m pleased to announce our agreement with the AA, who will support us with the booster vaccination effort in helping provide signs directing people to vaccination centres.

“Their expertise will help people reach their centre, contributing to the already huge national effort under way to get more people vaccinated and to support the booster vaccination programme.”

