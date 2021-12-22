More than 30 million booster and third doses of vaccine given in UK

An error occurred. Please try again.

More than 30 million extra doses of Covid-19 vaccine have now been given in the UK, new figures show.

A record 968,665 booster and third doses were reported for the UK on Tuesday.

The previous record was 940,606 doses on Saturday.

(PA Graphics)

It means a total of 30.8 million booster and third doses have now been delivered, with 6.1 million in the past seven days.

The figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.

Around 58% of all adults in the UK have now had a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

This is up from 46% a week ago.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid called the figures an “absolutely fantastic achievement”, adding: “I am so grateful to people up and down the country for rolling up their sleeves to secure vital protection for themselves and their loved ones against Omicron this winter.

“Every top-up jab in someone’s arm means that as a country we are strengthening our wall of defence against the Omicron variant. Let me be absolutely clear – this festive season, the single most important thing you can do is come forward for your lifesaving booster jab.”

The Government has said all eligible adults in the UK will be offered the chance to get a booster jab before the end of the month.

People can have a booster if they are three months on from receiving their second dose of vaccine.

Third doses – the other type of extra dose – are available eight weeks after a second dose to people aged 12 and over with severely weakened immune systems.

(PA Graphics)

Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS vaccination programme, said: “Our NHS staff have pulled out all the stops, aided by our fantastic volunteers, to accelerate the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme ahead of Christmas and we have now administered more than 30 million doses across the UK, including 26 million in England alone.

“Being asked to accelerate the booster programme, the NHS has delivered lifesaving Covid vaccines at an unprecedented rate, breaking daily and weekly records, and I would urge anyone yet to book in for their vital top-up dose to do so at the earliest opportunity – there are plenty of appointments available and it is the best way to guarantee protection for you and your loved ones this winter.”

Text messages were sent on Wednesday to 690,000 people in England inviting them to book an earlier slot in December for their booster jab, NHS England said.

Meanwhile, the number of first and second doses of vaccine delivered in the UK has also increased in recent days.

The daily average for first doses currently stands at 34,980, the highest since mid-November.

Second doses are currently averaging 44,915, the highest since late September.