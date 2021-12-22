Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence tests positive for Covid-19

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 3.28pm
Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence (PA)
Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence (PA)

Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the husband of the Princess Royal, has tested positive for coronavirus.

A royal source said Anne and her husband will now not be spending Christmas with the Queen as they will be isolating.

Earlier this week, it was revealed the Queen would be spending her first Christmas without her husband, Prince Philip – who died in April – at Windsor Castle.

The Princess Royal and Timothy Laurence arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugeni
The Princess Royal and Timothy Laurence arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie (PA)

The monarch usually hosts her family at Sandringham in Norfolk, with crowds of wellwishers turning out to watch the royals walk to the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the estate.

It is not yet known where the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be spending Christmas.

Last week, it was revealed the Queen had cancelled plans for her pre-Christmas family lunch, due to be held on Tuesday.

Christmas Day Church service at Sandringham
The Royal Family attend St Mary Magdalene Church, on the royal estate in Sandringham in 2011 (PA)

The annual event allows members of the family who cannot travel to Sandringham to spend time with the monarch, but last year’s lunch was also cancelled because of the pandemic.

The Queen also spent last Christmas at Windsor, where she and the Duke of Edinburgh stayed shielded throughout lockdowns.

Christmas celebrations for the royals were previously always held at Windsor, but moved to Sandringham in 1988 when the castle was being rewired.

