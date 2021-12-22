Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to December 18, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test plus, in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 19-22) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 353 (94%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 24 (6%) have seen a fall.

Lambeth in London continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 9,378 new cases in the seven days to December 18 – the equivalent of 2,914.1 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 842.4 in the seven days to December 11.

Wandsworth in London has the second highest rate, up from 813.7 to 2,778.6, with 9,162 new cases.

Southwark in London has the third highest rate, up from 826.5 to 2,391.1, with 7,652 new cases.

West Lothian has the highest rate in Scotland (1,044.5, up from 655.5); Ards & North Down has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (854.6, up from 726.9); and the Isle of Anglesey has the highest rate in Wales (850.4, up from 708.4).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are all in London:

Lambeth (up from 842.4 to 2,914.1)

Wandsworth (813.7 to 2,778.6)

Southwark (826.5 to 2,391.1)

Islington (726.7 to 2,260.2)

Hammersmith & Fulham (827.6 to 2,258.9)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on December 22 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 18; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 11.

Lambeth, London, 2914.1, (9378), 842.4, (2711)

Wandsworth, London, 2778.6, (9162), 813.7, (2683)

Southwark, London, 2391.1, (7652), 826.5, (2645)

Islington, London, 2260.2, (5608), 726.7, (1803)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 2258.9, (4146), 827.6, (1519)

Lewisham, London, 2103.4, (6422), 775.6, (2368)

Tower Hamlets, London, 1971.0, (6543), 623.6, (2070)

Merton, London, 1899.2, (3921), 701.4, (1448)

Haringey, London, 1870.0, (4981), 628.9, (1675)

Greenwich, London, 1774.2, (5128), 765.7, (2213)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 1737.7, (3443), 716.7, (1420)

Camden, London, 1713.0, (4788), 570.3, (1594)

Waltham Forest, London, 1689.2, (4678), 677.8, (1877)

Bromley, London, 1678.4, (5585), 719.5, (2394)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 1668.8, (1289), 737.9, (570)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 1642.8, (2577), 608.2, (954)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 1628.1, (2234), 841.7, (1155)

Westminster, London, 1596.5, (4308), 552.5, (1491)

Sutton, London, 1570.0, (3261), 756.8, (1572)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 1569.5, (2755), 804.4, (1412)

Croydon, London, 1559.3, (6059), 678.4, (2636)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 1551.8, (1257), 616.0, (499)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 1531.7, (2744), 743.5, (1332)

Havering, London, 1531.5, (3992), 658.7, (1717)

Bexley, London, 1531.5, (3818), 677.5, (1689)

Dartford, South-east England, 1485.3, (1694), 830.3, (947)

St Albans, Eastern England, 1476.7, (2205), 754.1, (1126)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 1463.4, (2184), 896.5, (1338)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 1452.6, (1920), 649.9, (859)

Hackney and City of London, London, 1427.3, (4166), 264.5, (772)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 1411.9, (3023), 652.0, (1396)

Ealing, London, 1358.9, (4625), 611.7, (2082)

Newham, London, 1339.6, (4759), 576.8, (2049)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 1332.8, (2023), 602.8, (915)

Guildford, South-east England, 1320.9, (1986), 703.0, (1057)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 1308.8, (1214), 641.4, (595)

Tandridge, South-east England, 1296.6, (1148), 677.6, (600)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 1281.0, (1602), 859.6, (1075)

Brent, London, 1274.4, (4177), 544.3, (1784)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 1272.3, (4289), 547.3, (1845)

Enfield, London, 1268.3, (4231), 584.3, (1949)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 1261.1, (1185), 660.9, (621)

Woking, South-east England, 1256.9, (1257), 721.9, (722)

Redbridge, London, 1245.5, (3807), 575.8, (1760)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 1240.7, (1506), 673.9, (818)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 1238.4, (1473), 773.5, (920)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 1233.5, (1301), 516.7, (545)

Basildon, Eastern England, 1231.6, (2310), 711.2, (1334)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 1229.9, (2248), 691.0, (1263)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 1227.3, (1638), 687.8, (918)

Barnet, London, 1208.8, (4823), 566.4, (2260)

Oxford, South-east England, 1207.9, (1831), 680.2, (1031)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 1206.7, (1495), 634.4, (786)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 1203.0, (1174), 548.2, (535)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 1195.8, (2147), 688.9, (1237)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 1182.6, (1789), 721.9, (1092)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 1177.8, (1831), 603.4, (938)

Rochford, Eastern England, 1176.6, (1031), 619.7, (543)

Trafford, North-west England, 1176.0, (2794), 690.7, (1641)

Colchester, Eastern England, 1172.4, (2312), 700.3, (1381)

Winchester, South-east England, 1163.4, (1465), 717.9, (904)

Hounslow, London, 1153.6, (3135), 566.3, (1539)

Watford, Eastern England, 1152.9, (1114), 566.1, (547)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1144.8, (1646), 861.7, (1239)

Reading, South-east England, 1132.6, (1816), 661.7, (1061)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 1129.7, (989), 671.6, (588)

Waverley, South-east England, 1125.2, (1424), 756.2, (957)

Wokingham, South-east England, 1121.6, (1951), 664.0, (1155)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 1114.4, (1113), 670.9, (670)

Manchester, North-west England, 1094.0, (6080), 452.7, (2516)

Harrow, London, 1091.8, (2755), 517.6, (1306)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 1089.6, (960), 636.7, (561)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 1088.5, (971), 627.8, (560)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 1085.5, (1439), 657.0, (871)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 1079.3, (977), 698.2, (632)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 1077.0, (3142), 653.0, (1905)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 1076.2, (2908), 799.8, (2161)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 1075.7, (1233), 623.8, (715)

Runnymede, South-east England, 1065.0, (962), 521.4, (471)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 1057.7, (5786), 676.7, (3702)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 1052.9, (1452), 812.1, (1120)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 1048.5, (1273), 602.9, (732)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 1045.4, (1298), 644.3, (800)

West Lothian, Scotland, 1044.5, (1920), 655.5, (1205)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 1040.8, (1961), 563.6, (1062)

Cherwell, South-east England, 1032.6, (1568), 781.7, (1187)

Salford, North-west England, 1030.8, (2708), 512.8, (1347)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 1027.2, (3021), 743.3, (2186)

Hart, South-east England, 1023.5, (999), 731.5, (714)

Gravesham, South-east England, 1020.7, (1091), 596.9, (638)

Norwich, Eastern England, 1015.6, (1444), 509.9, (725)

Medway, South-east England, 1008.4, (2815), 641.6, (1791)

Bristol, South-west England, 995.8, (4639), 504.2, (2349)

Harlow, Eastern England, 995.6, (869), 607.2, (530)

Gedling, East Midlands, 994.6, (1176), 603.0, (713)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 993.8, (949), 922.6, (881)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 992.5, (1597), 739.6, (1190)

Hillingdon, London, 992.5, (3067), 506.4, (1565)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 991.8, (1509), 656.0, (998)

Maidstone, South-east England, 990.0, (1714), 640.0, (1108)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 986.9, (1342), 575.1, (782)

Stockport, North-west England, 967.0, (2845), 511.9, (1506)

Bury, North-west England, 955.9, (1823), 564.7, (1077)

Crawley, South-east England, 953.1, (1072), 674.8, (759)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 950.1, (5013), 445.0, (2348)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 948.8, (1702), 548.5, (984)

Maldon, Eastern England, 937.3, (613), 718.6, (470)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 921.3, (1460), 549.0, (870)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 917.9, (1244), 666.3, (903)

Braintree, Eastern England, 913.2, (1398), 567.0, (868)

Ashford, South-east England, 912.1, (1195), 664.8, (871)

Southampton, South-east England, 905.6, (2290), 562.7, (1423)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 902.7, (1170), 458.3, (594)

Test Valley, South-east England, 902.0, (1147), 764.4, (972)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 900.5, (865), 641.3, (616)

Midlothian, Scotland, 898.6, (837), 514.2, (479)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 897.7, (2880), 539.6, (1731)

Canterbury, South-east England, 896.5, (1495), 603.3, (1006)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 889.4, (1581), 585.1, (1040)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 873.3, (976), 670.2, (749)

Lewes, South-east England, 873.2, (904), 757.3, (784)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 868.2, (767), 572.8, (506)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 867.1, (943), 607.8, (661)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 860.4, (1540), 662.1, (1185)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 854.6, (1385), 726.9, (1178)

Wealden, South-east England, 851.7, (1386), 620.6, (1010)

Bedford, Eastern England, 851.2, (1487), 614.2, (1073)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 850.4, (599), 708.4, (499)

Luton, Eastern England, 849.1, (1813), 496.0, (1059)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 847.9, (1044), 574.2, (707)

Falkirk, Scotland, 843.9, (1355), 654.6, (1051)

Warrington, North-west England, 838.1, (1755), 580.7, (1216)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 835.8, (1122), 545.3, (732)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 829.7, (870), 508.3, (533)

Erewash, East Midlands, 821.1, (947), 502.9, (580)

Swale, South-east England, 819.8, (1238), 633.7, (957)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 818.9, (928), 584.2, (662)

Cardiff, Wales, 816.4, (3014), 477.0, (1761)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 813.7, (768), 528.7, (499)

Horsham, South-east England, 812.5, (1182), 527.2, (767)

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 809.1, (2760), 521.5, (1779)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 805.6, (1750), 612.7, (1331)

Worthing, South-east England, 802.9, (889), 700.8, (776)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 802.7, (994), 591.9, (733)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 797.3, (3165), 629.7, (2500)

Warwick, West Midlands, 796.4, (1154), 498.2, (722)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 783.5, (1184), 581.0, (878)

Harborough, East Midlands, 781.9, (747), 622.8, (595)

Tendring, Eastern England, 781.8, (1152), 531.4, (783)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 777.7, (1139), 660.3, (967)

Broadland, Eastern England, 776.2, (1024), 567.0, (748)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 776.1, (3001), 459.3, (1776)

Daventry, East Midlands, 775.1, (674), 754.4, (656)

Rugby, West Midlands, 773.6, (856), 538.6, (596)

Adur, South-east England, 771.2, (495), 579.6, (372)

Blaby, East Midlands, 770.0, (785), 587.5, (599)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 768.0, (615), 551.9, (442)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 766.3, (871), 593.8, (675)

Chichester, South-east England, 760.4, (924), 588.4, (715)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 756.7, (4810), 400.4, (2545)

East Lothian, Scotland, 751.6, (811), 502.3, (542)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 750.7, (755), 536.0, (539)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 749.7, (1877), 502.1, (1257)

Cotswold, South-west England, 747.8, (675), 486.4, (439)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 747.2, (1069), 437.6, (626)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 746.0, (2565), 630.8, (2169)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 740.9, (1346), 806.4, (1465)

Plymouth, South-west England, 739.6, (1944), 857.9, (2255)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 738.8, (1062), 748.5, (1076)

Fareham, South-east England, 738.4, (859), 647.3, (753)

Corby, East Midlands, 737.8, (539), 603.7, (441)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 737.4, (1448), 440.5, (865)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 736.2, (805), 475.5, (520)

New Forest, South-east England, 735.9, (1322), 583.4, (1048)

South Hams, South-west England, 731.1, (643), 826.6, (727)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 731.1, (889), 661.2, (804)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 728.9, (2497), 553.8, (1897)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 728.2, (1043), 602.5, (863)

Derby, East Midlands, 728.2, (1870), 497.6, (1278)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 728.0, (985), 542.5, (734)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 727.6, (417), 478.1, (274)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 727.3, (844), 554.1, (643)

South Ribble, North-west England, 724.7, (805), 420.4, (467)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 721.4, (370), 434.8, (223)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 718.9, (1517), 445.5, (940)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 715.3, (645), 512.4, (462)

Coventry, West Midlands, 714.8, (2712), 420.9, (1597)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 712.7, (747), 599.2, (628)

Stirling, Scotland, 712.2, (670), 473.0, (445)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 709.4, (1523), 640.0, (1374)

Dover, South-east England, 708.8, (840), 578.8, (686)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 703.7, (704), 558.7, (559)

Slough, South-east England, 701.3, (1049), 548.2, (820)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 701.3, (1421), 486.6, (986)

Worcester, West Midlands, 701.1, (703), 669.2, (671)

Rutland, East Midlands, 696.7, (282), 526.2, (213)

Liverpool, North-west England, 696.5, (3486), 474.0, (2372)

Flintshire, Wales, 696.2, (1092), 561.7, (881)

Tameside, North-west England, 695.2, (1579), 385.3, (875)

Solihull, West Midlands, 695.2, (1512), 452.4, (984)

Thanet, South-east England, 690.7, (977), 575.4, (814)

Babergh, Eastern England, 689.1, (639), 512.2, (475)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 685.4, (724), 546.2, (577)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 685.2, (804), 540.3, (634)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 683.9, (749), 472.1, (517)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 683.6, (424), 406.3, (252)

Halton, North-west England, 680.5, (883), 563.4, (731)

Hastings, South-east England, 675.3, (625), 584.5, (541)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 672.6, (695), 612.6, (633)

North Somerset, South-west England, 672.6, (1450), 492.6, (1062)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 672.5, (3390), 524.1, (2642)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 670.4, (638), 487.6, (464)

Mendip, South-west England, 669.9, (779), 633.8, (737)

Denbighshire, Wales, 669.3, (647), 608.3, (588)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 663.6, (784), 529.8, (626)

Northampton, East Midlands, 663.4, (1488), 497.6, (1116)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 662.7, (864), 465.6, (607)

Breckland, Eastern England, 661.2, (934), 438.9, (620)

Stroud, South-west England, 660.9, (799), 500.4, (605)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 657.0, (5248), 349.7, (2793)

Swansea, Wales, 656.2, (1618), 488.7, (1205)

Chorley, North-west England, 656.2, (780), 509.0, (605)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 653.6, (733), 476.2, (534)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 653.5, (1881), 551.4, (1587)

Wirral, North-west England, 650.6, (2110), 499.8, (1621)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 650.3, (861), 583.8, (773)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 649.8, (618), 520.5, (495)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 649.7, (1152), 499.1, (885)

Gloucester, South-west England, 647.6, (840), 672.3, (872)

Exeter, South-west England, 647.3, (863), 545.3, (727)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 647.0, (3812), 309.9, (1826)

Rochdale, North-west England, 645.2, (1443), 467.7, (1046)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 644.5, (960), 531.0, (791)

Leicester, East Midlands, 644.3, (2281), 401.9, (1423)

Boston, East Midlands, 643.7, (456), 638.1, (452)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 641.4, (493), 642.7, (494)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 635.8, (583), 436.2, (400)

Newport, Wales, 635.4, (994), 544.0, (851)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 630.3, (609), 617.9, (597)

Fife, Scotland, 626.0, (2342), 467.8, (1750)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 625.8, (1606), 517.5, (1328)

Arun, South-east England, 621.3, (1001), 605.1, (975)

Oldham, North-west England, 620.7, (1475), 383.0, (910)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 620.2, (799), 428.5, (552)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 619.0, (374), 428.6, (259)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 615.6, (646), 446.0, (468)

Wrexham, Wales, 615.2, (837), 621.1, (845)

Stafford, West Midlands, 613.7, (846), 566.5, (781)

Havant, South-east England, 611.8, (773), 630.8, (797)

Lancaster, North-west England, 611.7, (906), 347.7, (515)

Bolton, North-west England, 611.6, (1763), 356.6, (1028)

Rother, South-east England, 610.0, (590), 568.7, (550)

Sefton, North-west England, 609.6, (1682), 443.6, (1224)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 609.0, (1473), 422.1, (1021)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 608.9, (604), 394.2, (391)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 608.2, (585), 581.2, (559)

Redditch, West Midlands, 606.5, (519), 635.8, (544)

West Devon, South-west England, 605.6, (340), 717.9, (403)

Bridgend, Wales, 604.6, (892), 576.8, (851)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 603.1, (841), 616.7, (860)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 602.6, (616), 460.8, (471)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 602.0, (394), 548.5, (359)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 600.8, (771), 417.7, (536)

Torfaen, Wales, 600.0, (569), 536.7, (509)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 598.6, (739), 516.0, (637)

Wigan, North-west England, 598.1, (1978), 436.3, (1443)

Melton, East Midlands, 597.3, (307), 548.7, (282)

High Peak, East Midlands, 597.0, (553), 371.4, (344)

Knowsley, North-west England, 593.0, (904), 480.2, (732)

Dorset, South-west England, 592.4, (2250), 552.4, (2098)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 592.3, (506), 350.0, (299)

Rossendale, North-west England, 589.4, (421), 383.6, (274)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 587.9, (1066), 548.7, (995)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 577.2, (698), 554.9, (671)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 577.2, (418), 348.0, (252)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 577.0, (1529), 353.6, (937)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 576.9, (833), 450.9, (651)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 575.9, (6568), 393.6, (4489)

South Holland, East Midlands, 574.8, (551), 447.5, (429)

Gwynedd, Wales, 571.2, (715), 588.0, (736)

Dudley, West Midlands, 571.1, (1841), 432.4, (1394)

Preston, North-west England, 569.6, (821), 380.2, (548)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 568.5, (575), 481.5, (487)

Kettering, East Midlands, 566.5, (579), 468.6, (479)

Caerphilly, Wales, 565.7, (1028), 471.0, (856)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 565.1, (324), 458.7, (263)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 565.0, (819), 552.6, (801)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 564.5, (459), 423.1, (344)

Moray, Scotland, 564.2, (540), 450.3, (431)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 563.6, (802), 569.9, (811)

Swindon, South-west England, 562.6, (1254), 371.5, (828)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 560.7, (735), 464.6, (609)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 556.5, (899), 380.7, (615)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 553.4, (1698), 422.1, (1295)

St. Helens, North-west England, 553.3, (1002), 399.2, (723)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 551.8, (560), 461.2, (468)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 545.8, (1140), 431.8, (902)

South Somerset, South-west England, 544.8, (919), 515.7, (870)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 543.7, (419), 450.3, (347)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 541.0, (569), 485.9, (511)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 539.5, (360), 347.7, (232)

Conwy, Wales, 536.5, (634), 425.6, (503)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 534.5, (1385), 487.0, (1262)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 532.5, (675), 459.2, (582)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 532.3, (1827), 474.4, (1628)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 521.4, (597), 399.1, (457)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 521.3, (290), 327.2, (182)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 519.1, (701), 541.3, (731)

Fylde, North-west England, 518.4, (421), 383.0, (311)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 514.1, (781), 398.9, (606)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 514.0, (417), 427.7, (347)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 513.2, (1357), 438.0, (1158)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 513.1, (505), 405.4, (399)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 509.7, (444), 486.8, (424)

Torbay, South-west England, 508.7, (693), 581.4, (792)

Gosport, South-east England, 506.6, (429), 605.8, (513)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 506.0, (402), 328.5, (261)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 505.9, (759), 411.3, (617)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 500.8, (1648), 390.8, (1286)

North Devon, South-west England, 500.2, (491), 569.4, (559)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 498.4, (1622), 513.8, (1672)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 497.0, (348), 425.6, (298)

Northumberland, North-east England, 496.3, (1607), 426.8, (1382)

East Devon, South-west England, 494.3, (732), 501.8, (743)

Fenland, Eastern England, 492.8, (503), 378.1, (386)

Powys, Wales, 490.9, (653), 449.5, (598)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 488.2, (1527), 356.5, (1115)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 487.7, (548), 449.4, (505)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 487.6, (2806), 471.7, (2715)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 487.5, (406), 506.7, (422)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 485.7, (839), 448.1, (774)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 481.9, (443), 336.1, (309)

County Durham, North-east England, 479.4, (2556), 389.2, (2075)

Gateshead, North-east England, 477.8, (965), 394.2, (796)

Dundee City, Scotland, 475.1, (707), 264.7, (394)

Walsall, West Midlands, 467.4, (1340), 389.2, (1116)

Burnley, North-west England, 465.6, (416), 334.7, (299)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 465.6, (885), 412.5, (784)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 461.5, (698), 355.7, (538)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 454.8, (1186), 332.1, (866)

Darlington, North-east England, 452.5, (486), 390.1, (419)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 451.8, (474), 296.5, (311)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 450.3, (889), 428.5, (846)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 443.8, (609), 400.8, (550)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 443.0, (706), 512.0, (816)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 440.3, (1548), 381.7, (1342)

Copeland, North-west England, 439.4, (299), 417.4, (284)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 439.2, (1006), 371.1, (850)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 435.8, (619), 414.0, (588)

Eden, North-west England, 433.5, (233), 323.7, (174)

Torridge, South-west England, 432.2, (297), 640.3, (440)

Ceredigion, Wales, 429.4, (313), 391.0, (285)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 428.6, (507), 374.5, (443)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 427.5, (904), 271.5, (574)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 415.0, (645), 334.6, (520)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 410.4, (473), 289.0, (333)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 406.3, (91), 102.7, (23)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 405.6, (613), 323.6, (489)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 403.9, (217), 448.5, (241)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 402.9, (780), 402.3, (779)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 401.3, (1771), 270.1, (1192)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 395.0, (980), 354.7, (880)

Pendle, North-west England, 385.3, (355), 255.0, (235)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 384.4, (570), 368.9, (547)

Blackpool, North-west England, 380.8, (527), 318.0, (440)

Allerdale, North-west England, 380.2, (372), 204.4, (200)

Sunderland, North-east England, 379.3, (1054), 282.2, (784)

Wyre, North-west England, 374.1, (423), 298.9, (338)

Angus, Scotland, 373.9, (433), 291.8, (338)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 365.6, (1982), 287.4, (1558)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 356.0, (503), 325.6, (460)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 342.1, (321), 239.8, (225)

Highland, Scotland, 338.1, (796), 298.2, (702)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 328.3, (87), 441.5, (117)

Carlisle, North-west England, 314.2, (341), 262.6, (285)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 310.5, (71), 227.4, (52)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 306.2, (333), 261.2, (284)