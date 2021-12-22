Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£15 million up for grabs in Christmas Day Lotto draw

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 9.54pm
Christmas Day’s jackpot must be won (PA)
A £15 million jackpot is up for grabs in Saturday’s Christmas Day Lotto draw after no-one scooped the prize in Wednesday’s game.

The winning numbers were: 6, 13, 14, 20, 45 and 52. The Bonus Ball was 54.

No-one matched all six main numbers and no-one matched five numbers plus the bonus ball to win £1 million.

A total of 16 players matched five numbers and won £1,750 and 2,952 matched four numbers to win £140.

Set of balls seven and draw machine Merlin were used.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said Christmas Day’s jackpot must be won.

“It promises to be an amazing Lotto Christmas Day draw on Saturday with a whopping £15 million special ‘must be won’ jackpot up for grabs,” he said.

“In a ‘must be won’ draw, if the jackpot isn’t won, the prize amount is shared out amongst the other prize tiers, meaning lots of players could win lots more.”

No-one matched all five numbers to win the £350,000 top prize in the Lotto HotPicks draw, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto main draw.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 10, 25, 26, 30, 36 and the Thunderball was 4.

Nobody matched all six numbers to win the £500,000 top prize.

