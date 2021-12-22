Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sammy Wilson branded ‘moronic fool’ after latest Christmas carol tweet on Covid

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 11.04pm
DUP MP Sammy Wilson (PA)
DUP MP Sammy Wilson (PA)

A senior DUP MP has been branded a “moronic fool” after adapting a Christmas carol to criticise Northern Ireland’s Health Minister.

Sammy Wilson, a vocal lockdown critic, tweeted his version of Hark The Herald Angels Sing after fresh Covid-19 restrictions were announced by the Stormont Executive.

The measures were backed by Mr Wilson’s own party, with DUP First Minister Paul Givan joining deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Health Minister Robin Swann to announce steps that included the closure of nightclubs and bolstered restrictions on hospitality and workplaces.

“Hark the herald angels ping,” the East Antrim MP tweeted.

“Robin Swann won’t let us do a thing. No more parties, work at home. In the streets you cannot roam

“Omni is far worse than the delta curse. Stay at home. Or they’ll be far worse to come.”

Mr Swann’s Ulster Unionist party leader Doug Beattie condemned Mr Wilson.

He said: “Juvenile, pathetic, moronic, self indulgent, narcissistic fool who jokes as people get sick, as people die, as families grieve.

“Northern Ireland Deserves Better.”

It is the latest in a line of controversies involving Mr Wilson during the pandemic.

The veteran MP has been accused on several occasions of undermining his own party’s position on public health measures to combat Covid-19.

Coronavirus – Wed Dec 22, 2021
Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann announcing the new Covid-19 measures at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

Last month, as he announced his intent to vote against new coronavirus restrictions in England, he adapted another Christmas carol as he described the Omicron variant as “mild”.

“Ding dong merrily on high will be replaced this Christmas by ping-dong miserably we sigh,” he tweeted.

“I will vote against new restrictions in Parliament today. They are not proportionate to deal with the spread of the mild omicron variant.”

Challenged about the tweet, DUP party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson insisted that Covid-19 was “no joking matter”.

Dr Alan Stout, the chair of the British Medical Association’s GP committee in Northern Ireland, also condemned Mr Wilson’s latest tweet.

“Thoroughly disrespectful to so many and nothing short of pathetic. Sadly not unexpected,” he said.

