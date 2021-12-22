Ireland stunned by the USA in Florida By Press Association December 22 2021, 11.24pm Andrew Balbirnie’s side lost in Florida (Mike Hewitt/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The USA earned a shock victory over Ireland in an historic Twenty20 international between the sides in Florida. The series is the first time a full ICC member has faced the USA on American soil, and the hosts emerged victorious by 26 runs. The USA lost four early wickets for just 16 runs in Lauderhill, including captain Monank Patel with only the second ball of the match, but rallied to post 188 for six from their 20 overs. 🌟 UNBELIEVABLE win for #TeamUSA🌟 They defeat Ireland by 27 runs!!!What. An. Incredible. Ride.#USAvsIRE🇺🇸☘️ pic.twitter.com/TcLxnl7QqF— USA Cricket (@usacricket) December 22, 2021 Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh struck half-centuries while Marty Kain blasted an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls. Ireland laboured in reply and captain Andrew Balbirnie was dismissed for four in the second over. The tourists came up short on 162 for six despite Lorcan Tucker hitting a 49-ball 57 not out. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Robbie Henshaw backed to slot straight back into Ireland scene by Andy Farrell Graham Ford steps down as Ireland head coach 5 talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Italy Ireland hold on to claim big victory over New Zealand in pulsating Dublin Test