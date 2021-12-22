Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nathan Aspinall wins after playing through the pain at Alexandra Palace

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 11.34pm
Nathan Aspinall survived a match dart to reach the third round of the PDC World Championship (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nathan Aspinall vowed to carry on playing through the pain barrier after surviving a match dart to reach the third round of the PDC World Championship.

Fellow Englishman Joe Murnan had a shot at double top to take out Aspinall 3-1 at Alexandra Palace.

But Murnan missed and Aspinall – who has been suffering from golfer’s elbow and tendinitis and was wearing strapping on the oche to protect his injured throwing right arm – stepped in to turn the match on its head.

“I’ve been advised to have three months off but it’s not happening,” Aspinall told Sky Sports after hitting eight 180s in his 3-2 recovery victory.

“I had an injection last week. It’s uncomfortable but I can still play and I’ve been practising really well.

“It’s not nice but I can still win everything. I dug deep and never gave in.

“I can have two days off now with my family, enjoy Christmas, and then it’s all forward for Gezzy’s (Gerwyn Price) title.”

Tenth seed Aspinall, a World Championship semi-finalist in 2019 and 2020, will play Brendan Dolan or Callan Rydz in the last 32.

Former BDO world champion Steve Beaton had eliminated Fallon Sherrock in the first round but bowed out with a 3-1 defeat to Kim Huybrechts.

The Belgian, who will meet world champion and world number one Price in the last 32, said: “Honestly that was one of the worst games I’ve ever played at Ally Pally.

“I was so nervous and I was struggling up there. I was very lucky to win, it was a horrible game.”

Former World Championship runner-up Simon Whitlock crashed out 3-1 to Martijn Kleermaker, while Dirk Van Duijvenbode shaded Boris Koltsov 3-2 in a see-saw contest.

William O’Connor claimed the first 170 checkout of the tournament against Glen Durrant.

The Irishman achieved the feat in the opening leg as he set the tone for his 3-0 victory over former Premier League champion Durrant.

“Glen didn’t show up and I suppose I found it very deflating,” O’Connor said after setting up a third-round meeting with ninth seed Michael Smith.

Ryan Searle ended the run of nine-dart hero William Borland with a convincing 3-0 win.

Borland had dramatically won the deciding leg of his first-round match against Bradley Brooks in the quickest way possible – the first player in a televised PDC event to do so.

But the Scottish debutant could not derail Searle as the world number 15 secured victory with a 116 checkout.

Joe Cullen recovered from 2-1 down to overcome Jim Williams in a five-set thriller, hitting eight 180s and averaged 107 and 103 in the final two sets.

UK Open finalist Luke Humphries, the 19th seed, beat Austrian Rowby-John Rodriguez 3-0 and faces Dave Chisnall next.

