Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Government sets out vision to tackle health gender inequality

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 12.03am
(PA)
(PA)

The Government has released its plan for tackling health gender inequality in England, focusing on issues such as the menopause and medical stigmas.

The Vision for Women’s Health has been drawn up following Government research that found at least eight in 10 women have felt they were not listened to by healthcare professionals, and that services for specialities or conditions only affecting women are a lower priority than other services.

More than 110,000 responses were received between March and June 2021 in England, almost 100,000 of which were from individuals, while there were more than 400 written responses from organisations.

Many also felt that damaging taboos and stigmas in women’s health prevented them from seeking help, and over half of respondents said they felt uncomfortable talking about health issues with their workplace.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Maria Caulfield MP (PA)

Nearly two in three respondents with a health condition or disability said they do not feel supported by the services available, while, according to the research, the majority of women believe compulsory training for GPs on women’s health – including the menopause – is needed to ensure their needs are met.

In response to the findings, the Minister for Women’s Health Maria Caulfield said: “The responses from the call for evidence were in many ways as expected, particularly with regards to women’s priorities, but in some places the revelations were shocking.

“It is not right that over three quarters of women feel the healthcare service has not listened. This must be addressed.

“Many of the issues raised require long-term system wide changes, but we must start somewhere. I am proud to publish our vision for women’s health.”

These Government plans aim to ensure women feel comfortable talking about all aspects of their health and are supported, both in the workplace and by health services.

It also aims to ensure that all women have access to high quality health education throughout their lives, and to services that correctly meet their needs.

The plans also include embedding routine collection of demographic data of participants in research trials to ensure research collected reflects all of society.

A Women’s Health Ambassador will also be appointed, tasked with raising the profile of women’s health, increasing awareness on taboo topics, and supporting the Government in implementing strategy.

A key change to policy will be the banning of Hymenoplasty at the earliest opportunity, a practise which reconstructs a woman’s hymen.

This decision came after a recommendation from an independent expert panel, as the process is intrinsically linked to virginity testing and reinforces outdated attitudes towards a woman’s sexuality.

Banning virginity testing was also one of the commitments in the Government’s Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls strategy.

In line with these aims, the Government has recently made moves to increase the accessibility of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), a medication which offsets the symptoms of menopause.

The cost of HRT prescriptions will be cut, by implementing longer prescribing cycles so that women will need fewer prescriptions and therefore pay less.

As well as reducing the cost burden for menopausal women, the Government is also establishing a UK-wide menopause taskforce to investigate how women going through the menopause can be better supported by the health system.

Mika Simmons, co-chair of the Ginsburg Women’s Health Board, actress and host of The Happy Vagina podcast, said: “It is incredibly exciting to see the results of this consultation, supported by over a hundred thousand women. It is, however, just the beginning.

“Women’s health care has been side-lined for far too long and a seismic shift now needs to happen, to correct the historical lack of efficient care. We must work together to eliminate the misunderstanding, chronic pain and loss that so many of us have suffered.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier