Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Number of military drivers assisting Welsh Ambulance Service to be doubled

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 12.03am
Members of the British Army during training in April 2020 to support the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust (WAST) in the battle against COVID-19
Members of the British Army during training in April 2020 to support the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust (WAST) in the battle against COVID-19

The number of military personnel supporting the Welsh Ambulance Service as drivers will be more than doubled in the new year in response to “extreme pressure”.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said an additional 184 armed forces personnel will be made available as drivers to support the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust from January 4.

Since October there have been 129 personnel supporting the service as drivers, and Thursday’s announcement will take the total number to 313.

The deployment has also been extended until the end of March, the MoD said.

The chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, Jason Killens, said: “Having our armed forces colleagues will help us put more ambulances on duty so we can get to more patients, more quickly, while the extreme pressure continues.”

It follows 98 military personnel being made available to support the Welsh vaccine booster programme last week, which in addition to drivers brings the total number of armed forces personnel assisting with pandemic-related support in Wales to 411, according to the MoD.

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said the armed forces “continue to play a key role in the fight against Covid-19 in Wales”.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Over the festive period our servicemen and women will continue to provide vital support to our dedicated emergency services across the UK to help keep communities safe.

“The uplift of 184 extra personnel to support the ambulance service in Wales will ensure they can continue to provide life-saving services to those most in need.”

Mr Killens said: “We’re very grateful to have the continued support of the military who did a superb job of assisting us on two occasions previously.”

He added: “The winter period is our busiest time and having military support will bolster our capacity and put us in the best possible position to provide a safe service to the people of Wales.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier