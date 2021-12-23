Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Funeral for Liverpool schoolgirl Ava White to be held

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 2.46am
Ava White died of her injuries in hospital (Merseyside Police/PA)
Ava White died of her injuries in hospital (Merseyside Police/PA)

A funeral for a 12-year-old schoolgirl who was stabbed to death following a Christmas lights switch-on is due to be held in Liverpool.

Ava White died after she was knifed in the city centre on November 25.

She was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after the attack at about 8.30pm, but later died from “catastrophic injuries”, police said.

Ava White death
Balloons are released at the vigil for Ava earlier this month (Danny Lawson/PA)

The funeral is being held at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral at 10am on Thursday.

Following Ava’s death, her father Robert Martin said the family were “completely devastated and heartbroken”.

In a statement released by Merseyside Police, he said: “We would like to say thank you to everybody for their ongoing support during this devastating time.

“Thank you to every one of you for your kind messages and donations.

“As Ava’s family we are completely devastated and heartbroken by what has happened and we ask that you respect our privacy at this time and allow us to grieve as a family.”

Ava White death
Flowers were left near the scene in Liverpool city centre where the 12-year-old died (Peter Byrne/PA)

Hundreds of people paid tribute to her at a vigil earlier this month, and flowers and balloons were left in the city centre in her memory.

At the opening of her inquest into her death last week, senior coroner for Liverpool Andre Rebello said she was stabbed in the neck.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with her murder and is due to appear in court for a plea and trial preparation hearing in February.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier