What the papers say – December 23

The front pages largely feature initial findings of new research into the Omicron variant, which so far suggest it is less likely to lead to hospitalisation compared to Delta.

The i and The Independent report the UK studies suggest the Omicron variant is less severe than Delta, however the current rate of infection continues to have experts worried about its impact on the NHS.

Thursday's front page: Omicron is 'lower risk' than Delta but cases hit new record#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/DhtpynNbHr pic.twitter.com/6pRB0gq49j — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 22, 2021

The Times and The Daily Telegraph also run with the early findings, with the latter including Cabinet opting against a lockdown before Christmas as ministers claimed the new data “weakened” the call for restrictions despite surging infections.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Omicron hospital risk is two thirds lower'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/7qdKEApII2 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 22, 2021

The Daily Mail similarly carries the research’s early findings, with the paper saying it “vindicates” the Prime Minister’s refusal to lock down before the festive season.

The Guardian adds the NHS may still be overwhelmed despite the early data suggesting Omicron is “milder”.

Guardian front page, Thursday 23 December 2021: Risk of hospital stay is 40% lower with Omicron variant, data shows pic.twitter.com/f9wsNqbAmw — The Guardian (@guardian) December 23, 2021

The Financial Times leads with the “stratospheric” rise in gas prices and demands from suppliers for the Government to intervene ahead of a potential “national crisis”.

Just published: Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Thursday 23rd December pic.twitter.com/FVXc6lEnsD — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 22, 2021

The Daily Mirror reports that unvaccinated “young people are dying in intensive care”, while the Daily Express carries the Health Secretary’s plea to get jabbed as Covid-19 cases continue to soar.

Tomorrow's front page: Young people are dying in intensive care…they haven't had their jabs#tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/qAn79efRiF pic.twitter.com/pvJE7FV9pC — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 22, 2021

Thursday’s Daily EXPRESS: “Dear Unjabbed …Give Britain The BEST Gift This Xmas” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0T1T2lqEL8 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) December 22, 2021

And the Daily Star carries fears over UK roads being the busiest they have been in five years due to “chaotic” train driver strikes.