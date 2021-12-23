Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – December 23

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 2.58am
The front pages largely feature initial findings of new research into the Omicron variant, which so far suggest it is less likely to lead to hospitalisation compared to Delta.

The i and The Independent report the UK studies suggest the Omicron variant is less severe than Delta, however the current rate of infection continues to have experts worried about its impact on the NHS.

The Times and The Daily Telegraph also run with the early findings, with the latter including Cabinet opting against a lockdown before Christmas as ministers claimed the new data “weakened” the call for restrictions despite surging infections.

The Daily Mail similarly carries the research’s early findings, with the paper saying it “vindicates” the Prime Minister’s refusal to lock down before the festive season.

The Guardian adds the NHS may still be overwhelmed despite the early data suggesting Omicron is “milder”.

The Financial Times leads with the “stratospheric” rise in gas prices and demands from suppliers for the Government to intervene ahead of a potential “national crisis”.

The Daily Mirror reports that unvaccinated “young people are dying in intensive care”, while the Daily Express carries the Health Secretary’s plea to get jabbed as Covid-19 cases continue to soar.

And the Daily Star carries fears over UK roads being the busiest they have been in five years due to “chaotic” train driver strikes.

