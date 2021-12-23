Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
South Korea sets record for Covid deaths amid soaring infections

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 8.16am
People queue to be tested for Covid at a centre in Seoul (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korea set a new record for Covid-19 deaths on Thursday as officials warned that the highly transmissible Omicron variant could soon become the dominant strain.

In recent weeks, South Korea has been grappling with soaring infections and deaths after it significantly relaxed restrictions in early November as part of efforts to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said a record 109 people died in the last 24-hour period, raising the country’s total number of pandemic fatalities to 5,015.

It said the number of patients in serious or critical conditions also hit a fresh high of 1,083.

The agency said that an additional 6,919 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the national caseload to 589,978. It said authorities have also confirmed 12 more cases of the omicron variant, pushing the total to 246.

The Delta variant is currently accounting for a vast majority of the newly reported cases in South Korea, but that could change soon.

Senior health official Lee Sang-won said earlier this week that it’s possible the Omicron variant would become the dominant strain in South Korea within one or two months.

Jaehun Jung, a professor at Gachon University College of Medicine in South Korea, also said that “a meaningful (level) of infections caused by Omicron could occur in our country in February or March”.

Alarmed by record-breaking surges of new infections and deaths, South Korea on Saturday restored its toughest distancing rules, such as a four-person cap on private gatherings and a 9pm curfew on restaurants and cafes.

The surge has threatened to overwhelm hospitals and was straining the country’s health care.

Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said on Wednesday that South Korea is at “a critical juncture” as its medical system reaches its limit.

He said breakthrough infections and transmissions among unvaccinated people are responsible for a rising number of critically-ill patients, which he said is much higher than the government had earlier expected when it eased distancing curbs at the start of November.

According to government data, 36 people have died at home or facilities while waiting for beds between November 28 and December 18.

Other data show that as of Wednesday, about 80% of beds at intensive care units for Covid-19 patients in South Korea were occupied.

Kwon said the government plans to secure thousands of new beds and establish a capacity to deal with 10,000 new cases.

