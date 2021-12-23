Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chelsea hoping Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi fit to face Aston Villa

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 10.34am
Romelu Lukaku, , could return for Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hopes to have Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi available for the Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa.

The attacking duo are among eight players who have been sidelined after testing positive during the Covid-19 outbreak at Stamford Bridge.

Striker Lukaku and winger Hudson-Odoi are at the stage where they can return to training if they can provide a negative test – as is full-back Ben Chilwell, although he is still out injured.

Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel has cautiously welcomed the return of Chelsea’s Covid victims (Nick Potts/PA)

“If I understood it correctly, we need a negative test and we have negative tests for Romelu, Callum and Ben Chilwell,” said Tuchel. “Although Ben Chilwell will not be involved against Aston Villa.

“The other two will be on the (training) pitch if they are again negative. Then, we need to see, they have been ill and have symptoms, but we will see.

“It is a Premier League game at one of the toughest places where you can play in Aston Villa.

“It is good news, don’t get me wrong, but I am not over-excited now because I know I need to check how they are.”

Chelsea were angry that their match at Wolves last weekend, which they drew 0-0, was not postponed like six other Premier League fixtures were.

But they returned to winning ways on Wednesday night by beating Brentford 2-0 to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Tuchel was forced to hand debuts to teenage academy prospects Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons, and all acquitted themselves well.

But ultimately the introductions of substitutes N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Reece James proved decisive.

Kante and James combined to set up Pontus Jansson’s own goal 10 minutes from time and Pulisic won the penalty which Jorginho converted to wrap up the tie and secure a last-four meeting with Tottenham.

All five should be back in the starting line-up at Villa Park.

