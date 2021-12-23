Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anxiety levels ‘highest since January 2021’ – ONS

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 10.52am
A woman showing signs of depression (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Anxiety in the run-up to Christmas has reached its highest level since the January lockdown, provisional figures suggest.

Some 38% of adults are experiencing high levels of anxiety, according to an Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey between December 15 and 19.

This is the highest proportion since January 13-17, when Britain was in its third national lockdown.

The average anxiety score, which has been rising since the end of November, rose to 4.3 – the highest level since January 27-31.

Happiness and life satisfaction scores fell slightly compared to the previous survey period – December 1-12.

And the proportion of adults who are very or somewhat worried about the effect of Covid-19 on their lives rose to 67%, from 56% earlier in December.

The latest estimates are based on a survey of 3,314 adults in Britain as part of the ONS Opinions and Lifestyle survey examining the social impacts of coronavirus.

It comes as the Government enacted Plan B measures, such as making face coverings mandatory in most indoor public areas, and asking people to work from home where possible, in response to a rapid rise in Omicron cases.

The Government has promised no further restrictions in England before Christmas but has not ruled out curbs after this period.

The survey also asked about what people have done so far and their plans in the run-up to and during Christmas.

Some 63% said they have already visited or plan to visit family or friends in their homes, 50% have hosted family and friends or are planning to, and 29% said they will meet up with others in food and drink outlets or have done already.

Measures people said they have taken or plan to take include taking a rapid result lateral flow test before seeing others (54%), visiting only well-ventilated areas (22%), wearing a face covering (73%) and socially distancing where possible (69%).

A fifth of adults (21%) say they are very or fairly unlikely to keep windows and doors open when they have visitors over the next fortnight, while 47% said they would be very or fairly likely.

Reasons given include the home getting too cold (85%) and increased heating costs (44%).

Half of adults said they feel they have enough information about the UK’s plan for dealing with coronavirus, 29% said they do not and 19% said they were unsure.

