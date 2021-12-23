Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emotional funeral service held for schoolgirl Ava White

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 11.30am Updated: December 23 2021, 1.26pm
A member of the clergy holds the order of service for the funeral of Ava White (Danny Lawson/PA)
A member of the clergy holds the order of service for the funeral of Ava White (Danny Lawson/PA)

Hundreds of mourners have paid their respects to a 12-year-old girl who was stabbed following a Christmas lights switch-on.

Ava White died last month after she was assaulted in Liverpool city centre.

Photographs of the schoolgirl covered her coffin, which was brought to her funeral service at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral in a white horse-drawn carriage on Thursday morning.

Applause broke out from the congregation as the pall-bearers carried the into the church, and again later when the short, emotional service ended.

Ava’s father Robert Martin, her mother Leanne White and her sister Mia were present, along with other family members.

Her fellow pupils from Notre Dame Catholic College were also in attendance, as were some from her former school, Trinity RC Primary.

Many of the several hundreds attending wore bright colours and some had hoodies bearing a photograph of the youngster.

Officiating the service,  the Archbishop of Liverpool, the Most Reverend Malcolm McMahon, said Ava was a “popular, loving young person” who he was told “would try anything once” and “did not fear anything”.

Ava White funeral
Mourners arrive at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral for the funeral (Danny Lawson/PA)

She loved going on holiday, mixed martial arts, singing, dancing and making TikTok videos, he said.

He said: “Ava was loved by so many people, undoubtedly heaven will be a happier place.”

Following the service, he told reporters: “The tragic, heart-breaking loss of Ava White brought deep shock and sadness to everyone in the city.

Archbishop of Liverpool Malcolm McMahon
The Archbishop of Liverpool Malcolm McMahon said the funeral had shown ‘the unity and love that we have in Liverpool for Ava and her family’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

“The turnout today at the cathedral shows the unity and love that we have in Liverpool for Ava and her family.

“It was an incredibly moving and emotional funeral which was a fitting tribute to Ava.

“We continue to pray for Ava, her family, her friends, her teachers and her community.”

Notre Dame headteacher Peter Duffy gave a reading during the service, while hymns sang were Do Not Be Afraid, For I Have Redeemed You and Amazing Grace.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murdering Ava on November 25 and will next appear in court in February.

