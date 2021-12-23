Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charles and Camilla to join Queen on Christmas Day

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 11.32am Updated: December 23 2021, 6.52pm
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit the Queen on Christmas Day (Peter Nicholls/PA)
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will be with the Queen on Christmas Day, a Clarence House spokesman has said.

The Queen will be staying at Windsor for her first Christmas without her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh, rather than travelling to Sandringham as usual.

But she will be joined by members of her family over the festive period, including a visit from Charles and Camilla on Christmas Day.

A spokesperson from Kensington Palace said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meanwhile will be spending Christmas in Norfolk and will be joined by some members of the Middleton family.

The Queen took the decision to remain at Windsor as a “precautionary” measure following rising Covid-19 case numbers.

Last year, the Queen and Philip also spent the Christmas period at Windsor.

The Queen at Sandringham
The head of state normally hosts her family at Sandringham in Norfolk over the holidays, and they are watched by crowds as they attend church on December 25.

It has not yet been confirmed where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be spending Christmas.

The news follows the Queen’s cancellation of her traditional pre-Christmas lunch with her extended family, which had been scheduled for Tuesday.

The Queen attends Prince Philip's funeral
She has spent much of this year at Windsor Castle, where she and Philip remained after Christmas as they shielded throughout the lockdowns.

The 95-year-old monarch lost the duke, her husband of more than 73 years, on April 9, with his funeral held within the castle’s confines during coronavirus restrictions.

In October this year, the Queen was admitted to hospital overnight for preliminary investigations and ordered by her doctors to rest.

