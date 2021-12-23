Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Heaven will be a happier place with ‘popular, energetic’ Ava White, funeral told

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 2.38pm Updated: December 23 2021, 4.26pm
The coffin of Ava White is carried out of Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral following her funeral service (Danny Lawson/PA)
The coffin of Ava White is carried out of Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral following her funeral service (Danny Lawson/PA)

Several hundred mourners have paid their respects to 12-year-old Ava White, who was said to have “always brightened up the day by her presence”.

The Liverpool schoolgirl died last month after she was stabbed following a Christmas lights switch-on in the city centre.

Photographs of the youngster covered her coffin, which was brought to her funeral service at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral in a white horse-drawn carriage on Thursday morning.

Applause broke out from the congregation, many in tears, as the pall-bearers carried the coffin into the church, and again later when it departed.

Ava’s father Robert Martin, her mother Leanne White and her elder sister Mia were present at the service, along with other family members.

Her fellow pupils from Notre Dame Catholic College were also in attendance, as were some from her former school, Trinity RC Primary.

Ava White funeral service
The coffin was covered in photographs of Ava with her family and friend (Danny Lawson/PA)

Many of those gathering wore bright colours and some had hoodies bearing a photograph of the youngster.

Officiating the service, the Archbishop of Liverpool, the Most Reverend Malcolm McMahon, passed his deepest sympathies to Ava’s family and friends and the people of Liverpool, who he said had all been affected by her death.

He said: “We know that Ava was a popular young person and she had many friends all over Liverpool. Many of you here today, you will have special memories of her – 12 years of very special moments.

“I am told that she would try anything once – even the rides on the fair that she was not big enough for.

Ava White funeral
Mourners arrive at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral for the funeral (Danny Lawson/PA)

“She didn’t fear anything, and she won’t be afraid now to step into the light of God.

“Some of you will remember her as a daredevil, or as a real character who always brightened up the day or the moment by her presence.

“Ava was a lovely young person who enjoyed singing and dancing. She loved going on holiday and she would make up her own dances – she was very energetic and was TikTok famous. She was especially good at mixed martial arts and at football.

“This strong-willed girl, Ava, was loved by so many people. Heaven will be a happier place because of her exuberance. She will undoubtedly have taken it by storm.”

Notre Dame headteacher Peter Duffy gave a reading during the service, while hymns sang were Do Not Be Afraid, For I Have Redeemed You and Amazing Grace.

Archbishop of Liverpool Malcolm McMahon
The Archbishop of Liverpool Malcolm McMahon said Heaven ‘will be a happier place’ because of Ava (Danny Lawson/PA)

The archbishop later told reporters: “The turnout today at the cathedral shows the unity and love that we have in Liverpool for Ava and her family.

“It was an incredibly moving and emotional funeral which was a fitting tribute to Ava.

“We continue to pray for Ava, her family, her friends, her teachers and her community.”

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murdering Ava on November 25 and will next appear in court in February.

