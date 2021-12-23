Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Takumi Minamino channelling Liverpool frustration into improving performances

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 5.30pm
Liverpool's Takumi Minamino in action (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino in action (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino admits he is channelling his frustration at not getting regular game time into improving his performances when he does get a chance.

The Japan international’s equaliser deep into stoppage time set up a penalty shoot-out win in their Carabao Cup quarter-final at home to Leicester.

Minamino has become something of a League Cup specialist, scoring six times across five matches in the competition over the last two seasons but has struggled to make an impact elsewhere, playing just 40 minutes in the Premier League.

However, rather than sulk, the 26-year-old is trying to make the most of his opportunities.

“As a player I always want to play every match,” he said.

“I think a kind of frustration is common for the players (who don’t play) but I like to turn this frustration into positiveness with my attitude.

“I put in a lot of effort every day to play more and to get game time. I want to play more games and I want to prove to myself that I can do much better, so I use my frustration to turn everything positive.

“But I am at the best club in the world and I can spend the best time of my career at this club.

Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino
Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino wants to keep his standards high (Mike Egerton/PA)

“As I have said before, I would like to contribute to this club as much as possible. That is the best thing I can do.”

Minamino added in Liverpool’s matchday programme: “I have been given more game time in the Carabao Cup, which is a great opportunity for me.

“It is a chance to show what I can do and to prove myself and I am happy that I could contribute to the team’s wins. I hope I can continue to do more of the same.

“The manager always tries to keep the players’ motivation higher. When I’m not playing in a match he always speaks to me and helps keep my motivation high.

“He is always very fair to every player so I quite admire his management skills.”

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp had some sympathy for the likes of Minamino, one of 10 changes for the cup tie, after a terribly disjointed first half before the introduction of more first-teamers after the break stabilised things.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reserved praise for Takumi Minamino (PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reserved praise for Takumi Minamino (PA)

“Top goal, top performance. When you change that much it is not 100 per cent fair as they have to play absolutely their ‘A’ game but he played a really good game,” he said.

“From a tactical point of view he was outstanding and it’s great for him to score that goal in the best possible moment.

“He deserved his goal for all the things he did (in the game) and all the things he did in the last few months.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

