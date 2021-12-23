Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US pupil praised for two heroic acts in one day

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 8.33pm
Dayvon Johnson (Cathy Spaulding/The Daily Phoenix via AP)
A pupil from Oklahoma in the US has been honoured by law enforcement and school officials for his heroic actions not just once but twice in the same day.

Earlier this month, Davyon Johnson used the Heimlich manoeuvre on a classmate who was choking on a bottle cap at his school in Muskogee.

Later that same day, he helped a woman escape from a burning house, the Muskogee Phoenix reported.

Last week, Davyon was named an honorary member of the police and sheriff’s departments at the Muskogee Board of Education meeting, the newspaper reported.

“I felt good, excited,” Davyon said about the honour.

Principal Latricia Dawkins called the youngster a “dual hero” and said the recognition could not have happened to a better person.

“He is just a kind soul and well-liked by his peers and staff alike,” she said.

Ms Dawkins recalled the incident that earned Davyon the honour.

She said a student was trying to fill his water bottle and loosen the cap with his mouth when the cap slipped into his throat.

The choking student stumbled into a nearby classroom, where Davyon happened to be, Ms Dawkins said.

“Davyon immediately sprinted over and did the Heimlich manoeuvre,” she said.

“From the account of the witnesses, when he did it the bottle cap popped out.”

Davyon demonstrated how he got behind the choking student, wrapped his arms around the student and “burped him, kind of”.

He then helped a woman evacuate her burning house later that day.

“It was a disabled lady and she was walking out of her house,” Davyon said.

“She was on her porch. But I thought, being a good citizen, I would cross and help her get into her truck and leave.”

He said the back of the house was on fire, “but it eventually got to the front of the house”.

Davyon said he learned to do the Heimlich manoeuvre on YouTube and said it is a valuable procedure to learn.

“Just in case you’re in the situation I was in, you can know what to do,” he said.

Davyon’s mother, LaToya Johnson, said she was not surprised he behaved the way he did.

She said her brother, Wendell Johnson, is an emergency medical technician.

“I’m just a proud mom,” she said.

