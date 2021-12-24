Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – December 24

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 2.06am
What the papers say – December 24 (PA)
What the papers say – December 24 (PA)

The national papers are running with more new Omicron findings amid record cases and a quietening of lockdown calls.

The Guardian leads with a plea for caution from Sage despite the results. Although the UK Health Security Agency study found the risk of hospital admission is up to 70% less with Omicron than Delta, Sage warned a 90% drop in severity may be needed for the wave to stop short of the UK’s previous hospitalisation peak.

The Daily Telegraph adds to its report of the same study with comments from insiders that it is “increasingly unlikely” new rules will be introduced before New Year’s Eve.  The i also highlights the optimistic findings, with the paper saying it eases the “threat” of restrictions in England after Christmas.

But the Financial Times, also leading with the new study, says Boris Johnson’s Cabinet is “deadlocked” over the question of post-Christmas curbs.

The Independent features new figures revealing NHS staff absences have risen by 50% in a week as hospitalisations rose.

The Daily Mail has a very royal-focused front page on Christmas Eve, running with the Sussexes’ new family photo and a preview of the Queen’s Christmas Day message.

The Daily Express and Daily Mirror also run with the Queen’s speech and its focus on the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh.

And the Daily Star says Nasa is being urged “to help astronauts have more sex in space”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier