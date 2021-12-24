Ireland draw Twenty20 series with victory over USA

An error occurred. Please try again.

Lorcan Tucker led Ireland to a nine-run win over the USA to draw their first Twenty20 series on American soil.

One day after the USA stunned the visitors in the first game, Ireland hit back courtesy of Tucker’s 84 runs from 56 balls to set a total of 150 in Lauderhill, Florida.

The hosts were unable to chase down Ireland, whose all-rounder Curtis Campher finished with four wickets while Tucker was awarded player of the match and series.