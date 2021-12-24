Ireland draw Twenty20 series with victory over USA By Press Association December 24 2021, 4.00am Lorcan Tucker led Ireland to a nine-run win over the USA to draw their first Twenty20 series on American soil (Stu Forster/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Lorcan Tucker led Ireland to a nine-run win over the USA to draw their first Twenty20 series on American soil. One day after the USA stunned the visitors in the first game, Ireland hit back courtesy of Tucker’s 84 runs from 56 balls to set a total of 150 in Lauderhill, Florida. The hosts were unable to chase down Ireland, whose all-rounder Curtis Campher finished with four wickets while Tucker was awarded player of the match and series. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Ireland stunned by the USA in Florida All eyes on Buttler but who comes in for Roy? – England T20 talking points Gerhard Erasmus ends Ireland T20 World Cup hopes as Namibia reach Super 12 stage Curtis Campher: I was ‘very fortunate’ to take four wickets in four balls