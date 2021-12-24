Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pele returns home for Christmas as treatment for tumour continues

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 8.54am
Pele has been discharged from a Sao Paulo hospital for Christmas (Niall Carson/PA)
Pele has been discharged from a Sao Paulo hospital for Christmas (Niall Carson/PA)

Brazil great Pele will spend Christmas at home with his family after being released from a Sao Paulo hospital but continues to be treated for a colon tumour.

The three-time World Cup winner provided an update on his health via Instagram on Thursday with a post that included a picture of him smiling.

Pele was admitted to hospital at the beginning of December for treatment on a colon tumour.

He said on social media: “The smiling photo is not for nothing. As I promised you, I will spend Christmas with my family. I’m coming back home. Thanks for all the kind messages.”

Back on September 6, Pele revealed a “suspicious lesion” had been detected during tests and prompted surgeons to operate on the former Santos forward.

After he spent most of September in hospital, including a few days in intensive care, the 81-year-old returned home before earlier this month he was required to be admitted again.

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento was discharged from the Israelita Albert Einstein on Thursday,” the hospital said in a statement.

Pele's treatment for a colon tumour will continue
Pele’s treatment for a colon tumour will continue (Nigel French/PA)

“The patient remains stable and will continue having treatment on the colon tumour that was identified in September.”

Pele, who is considered football’s first world superstar, helped Brazil win the 1958 World Cup as a 17-year-old, repeating the feat in 1962 and 1970.

Officially, he scored 757 goals during a glittering career – club Santos claim his tally was closer to 1,000 – leaving him behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Josef Biscan on the all-time list.

