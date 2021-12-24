Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in biblical Bethlehem

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 9.29am
Palestinian scout band members parade through Manger Square at the Church of the Nativity (Majdi Mohammed/AP)
Palestinian scout band members parade through Manger Square at the Church of the Nativity (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

The biblical town of Bethlehem is gearing up for a second Christmas Eve hit by coronavirus, with small crowds and grey, gloomy weather dampening celebrations on Friday in the traditional birthplace of Jesus.

A ban on nearly all incoming air traffic by Israel, the main entry point for foreign visitors heading to the occupied West Bank, kept international tourists away for a second consecutive year.

The ban is meant to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, which has shaken Christmas celebrations around the world.

Instead, local authorities were counting on the Holy Land’s small Christian community to lift spirits.

Palestinians Christmas
People visit the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

Bethlehem’s mayor, Tony Salman, said the town was optimistic that 2021 would be better than last year’s Christmas, when even local residents stayed at home due to lockdown restrictions.

Bethlehem planned a return of its traditional marching band parades and street celebrations.

“Last year our festival was virtual, but this year it will be face to face with popular participation,” Mr Salman said.

Police erected barricades early Friday as scout bands marched through Manger Square banging drums and holding flags ahead of the expected arrival from Jerusalem of Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Roman Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land.

Palestinians Christmas
Palestinian scout bands parade through Manger Square (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

He was  due to celebrate Midnight Mass at the nearby Church of the Nativity, which houses the grotto where Christians believe Jesus was born.

About 100 tourists, nearly all of them Palestinians, milled about behind the barricades to celebrate the occasion.

Before the pandemic, Bethlehem would host thousands of Christian pilgrims from around the world, bringing a strong dose of holiday spirit to the town and a huge jolt to the local economy.

The loss of international tourism has hit Bethlehem’s hotels, restaurants and gift shops especially hard.

