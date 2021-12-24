Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Moyes hoping for Michail Antonio return from Covid in Boxing Day clash

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 10.01am
Michail Antonio is hoping to return to action against Southampton on Boxing Day (Nick Potts/PA
Michail Antonio is hoping to return to action against Southampton on Boxing Day (Nick Potts/PA

West Ham boss David Moyes is hoping Michail Antonio will be available to face Southampton on Boxing Day after recently testing positive for coronavirus.

Antonio, who has scored six Premier League goals this season, missed the Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday night, but Moyes has not yet ruled him out for Sunday.

Moyes said: “The answer is I don’t know. The (isolation) changes in the rules, he has no symptoms and I have to say he is double vaccinated.

“It is not someone who has got it, who is not (vaccinated). He is vaccinated and so with all the those, hopefully there is a good chance we might have him back.”

Moyes did not feel his side’s Carabao Cup exit after a 2-1 defeat to their London rivals was solely down to Antonio’s absence.

“I think it was probably part of it, but I think also missing Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Vladimir Coufal – so if we’re being serious it wasn’t down to one.

“We have missed a few, but this competition we have chopped and changed anyway and everyone that has played, whether at Old Trafford or the game at London Stadium (against Manchester City) have done really well.”

Moyes is also waiting to learn whether he can call on Cresswell against Southampton.

The left-back has missed the last six games in all competitions after colliding with a goalpost during last month’s defeat at Manchester City.

West Ham United v Southampton – Premier League – London Stadium
David Moyes is waiting to hear if Aaron Cresswell will be ready to return from injury for West Ham against Southampton (Justin Tallis/PA Images).

“I don’t know if you would call it on his rib or vertebrate,” Moyes said. “I don’t know what exactly the terminology would be.

“But he has got something which is a problem and he is feeling it. We didn’t expect it to be too long and we hoped it wouldn’t, but it has just taken a little longer than we thought.”

The Hammers will be bidding to get back on track against the Saints in their pursuit of a top-four finish after winning only one of their last six league matches.

Moyes added: “We know we have to win the games. You’re not going to finish high up if you don’t.

“But we’ve got ourselves in a really good position, probably stronger than we were in this time last season.

“We’ve had a really good year to be honest and we want to finish it strongly and I want to go into next year knowing that I’ve got a team here that can compete and challenge and be successful.”

