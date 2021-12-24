Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vunipola brothers sign new Saracens deal

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 10.56am
England internationals Mako Vunipola (left) and Billy Vunipola have both extended their stays at Saracens (Liam McBurney/PA Images).
England internationals Mako Vunipola (left) and Billy Vunipola have both extended their stays at Saracens (Liam McBurney/PA Images).

Billy and Mako Vunipola have both signed new contracts at Saracens.

The brothers, who have been pivotal to the success at Saracens for the last decade, have committed their futures to the club.

Billy has made 135 appearances for Saracens and won four Premiership titles and three European crowns during his time at the club, scoring what proved to be the winning try in the 2019 European Cup Final against Leinster.

Billy and Mako Vunipola
Billy Vunipola and Mako Vunipola (right) with the European Champions Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Mako has played 187 times, winning eight domestic and European trophies along the way.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall said: “Everyone involved with Saracens will be thrilled that Mako and Billy have chosen to extend their time at the club.

“In their own unique ways, they have been instrumental in how we have grown and progressed and have been key figures in the success the club has enjoyed.

“Mako is a world class operator, with an incredible skill set and an innate understanding of the game.

“His competitive spirit and leadership have helped drive standards within the group and he has the desire and determination to take his own game and that of the team to new levels in the years ahead.

“Billy’s level of performance for nearly a decade at the club has been staggering and he has demonstrated great resilience and perseverance to overcome a number of serious injury setbacks over that time.

“He is highly influential on and off the field and has a great feel for what the group needs at any given moment.

“We are grateful to Mako and Billy for the loyalty they have shown to the club.”

