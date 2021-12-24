Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kate appears to play the piano at Abbey community carol service

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 10.57am
The Duchess of Cambridge in the trailer for Royal Carols – Together At Christmas (BBC Studios Events/ITV/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge appears to have tickled the ivories at a community carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Kate hosted the event, Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, on December 8, as a thank you to the  people who have supported their communities during the pandemic.

A clip on the Kensington Palace twitter feed seems to show she also played the piano.

Kate gained her grade three piano and grade five theory and she was taught by Daniel Nicholls until she was 13.

Ahead of her wedding to William, Mr Nicholls told the BBC in 2011: “I don’t think she was ever going to be a concert pianist. She was lovely, she was a normal student and very pleasant.”

In a recorded introduction to the service, Kate paid tribute to the “inspirational” people who have served their communities during the “bleak time” of the pandemic.

Kate said: “We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who have supported their communities.

“We also wanted to recognise those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible too.”

The duchess said the country had been through “such a bleak time” and had faced “many challenges”, including the loss of loved ones, while frontline workers had been under “immense pressure”.

Royal Carols – Together At Christmas
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during Royal Carols – Together At Christmas (Yui Mok/PA)

She added that while people had been “more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other”, this separation had helped people to realise “how much we need each other” and the importance of acts of kindness.

The service was attended by those Kate and William had spent time with during recent engagements, as well as members of the armed forces involved in Operation Pitting to evacuate British nationals and eligible Afghans from Afghanistan, young carers, faith leaders and those who may have been more vulnerable or isolated during the pandemic.

The service includes music from the Westminster Abbey choir, singer Leona Lewis, Ellie Goulding and Tom Walker, who performed his Christmas single For Those Who Can’t Be Here.

The Duke of Cambridge, British Paralympian and junior doctor Kim Daybell, actor Tom Felton and presenter Kate Garraway all gave readings and there was also a  performance of To The Day, a special piece created for the service by poet and writer Lemn Sissay.

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will air at 7.30pm on Christmas Eve on ITV.

