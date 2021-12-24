Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK & World

German health minister: Omicron cases to rise sharply over Christmas

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 1.40pm
Health minister Karl Lauterbach has warned Germans to take precautions to avoid infection over Christmas (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Health minister Karl Lauterbach has warned Germans to take precautions to avoid infection over Christmas (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Germany’s health minister said on Friday that the proportion of coronavirus infections with the new Omicron variant will increase sharply in the days ahead, and he appealed to people to take steps to avoid infection during Christmas festivities.

German authorities are anticipating another wave of Covid-19 cases as a result of Omicron, though so far the delta variant remains dominant in the country and case numbers have drifted downward after spiking last month.

“The proportion of Omicron cases will rise very strongly in the coming days,” German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wrote on Twitter.

He acknowledged there would be delays in local health offices reporting figures over the holidays but said: “We are still keeping an eye on developments.”

Virus Outbreak Germany Christmas
A child is tested for Covid before attending a family gathering on Christmas eve in Korntal-Muenchingen (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

“Please avoid infections during the celebrations,” Lauterbach wrote. “Even the vaccinated should test themselves.”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted that he knows it’s difficult to reduce contacts over Christmas “but if we stand together and get vaccinated, we will get through this crisis”.

According to the national disease control centre, Germany had 3,198 Covid-19 cases attributed to Omicron as of Wednesday, a 25% increase from the previous day.

The disease control centre said on Thursday that of those people, 48 were admitted to hospital and one died.

Germany Christmas
Members of a winter swimming club enjoy a Christmas dip in Lake Senftenberg (Bernd W'stneck/dpa via AP)

German authorities are introducing new contact restrictions, while most regions are shutting nightclubs and putting other measures in place.

In most cases, the curbs are set to take effect just after Christmas, though a few will go into force starting Friday.

In his televised Christmas message, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said it was up to individuals as well as authorities to act responsibly during the public health crisis.

“The state can’t put on a protective mask for us. It also can’t get vaccinated for us,” he said, according to a text released by his office ahead of the speech’s broadcast. “No, it comes down to us — to every one of us.”

Steinmeier thanked “the large, often silent majority in our country that has acted cautiously and responsibly for months.”

He urged people to remember that “we are one country” after demonstrations against restrictions and a planned universal vaccine mandate flared up in Germany in recent weeks.

