Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Police seek two who fled after crashing car into family home

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 2.02pm
Police have appealed for information (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
Police have appealed for information (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Police are looking for a driver and passenger who fled after crashing a car into a house in Gloucester.

Officers were called to Field View Lane in Witcombe during the early hours of Wednesday December 8, after it was reported that a black Mercedes C250 had gone out of control before smashing into the property.

The damage caused to the front of two adjoining houses meant the families had to find somewhere else to stay until it could be repaired.

They have since been able to return home in time for Christmas.

A picture of the scene shows the Mercedes parked across the front lawns of the homes, having gone through the brick exterior of the property and exposing the insulation.

Gloucestershire Police, who are investigating the incident, have been trying to identify the two people who ran away from the car.

Anyone with information is asked to complete the following form quoting incident 8 of December 8:

https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Or you can all police on 101, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website

https://crimestoppers-uk.org

.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier