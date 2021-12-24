Covid hospital admissions in London nearly double in a week, data shows

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hospital admissions due to Covid have nearly doubled week-on-week in London, the latest figures show.

New data from NHS England shows that 386 Covid-19 admissions were recorded by hospitals in London on December 22, up 92% week-on-week and the highest number for a single day since February 1.

Across England, 1,246 admissions were recorded on December 22, up 55% week-on-week and the highest number for a single day since February 16.

But this is still well below the second wave peak of 4,134 admissions reported on January 12.

The number of Covid-19 admissions includes people admitted to hospital in the previous 24 hours who were known to have Covid-19, plus any patients diagnosed in hospital with Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours.

Medical staff on a ward for Covid patients at King’s College Hospital, in south-east London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The NHS England figures also show that there were 2,260 people in hospital in London with Covid-19 as of 8am on Christmas Eve, up 47% from a week earlier.

This is the highest number since February 25, but well below the second wave peak of 7,917 on January 18.

Across England, 7,366 patients were in hospital with Covid-19 on December 24, the highest number since November 2 and up 17% week-on-week.

The second-wave peak for England was 34,336 on January 18.

Separate Government figures show that across the UK there were 1,171 Covid-19 hospital admissions on December 20, up 30% week-on-week and the highest number since February 19.

Again, this is much lower than the peak during the second wave when UK admissions reached 4,583 on January 12.

A total of 8,240 people were in hospital in the UK with Covid-19 as of December 22 – up 8% week-on-week and the highest number since November 16.

The second-wave peak was 39,254 on January 18.