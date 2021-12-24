Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid hospital admissions in London nearly double in a week, data shows

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 5.46pm
A member of staff wearing PPE walks through a ward for Covid patients at King’s College Hospital in south-east London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Hospital admissions due to Covid have nearly doubled week-on-week in London, the latest figures show.

New data from NHS England shows that 386 Covid-19 admissions were recorded by hospitals in London on December 22, up 92% week-on-week and the highest number for a single day since February 1.

Across England, 1,246 admissions were recorded on December 22, up 55% week-on-week and the highest number for a single day since February 16.

But this is still well below the second wave peak of 4,134 admissions reported on January 12.

The number of Covid-19 admissions includes people admitted to hospital in the previous 24 hours who were known to have Covid-19, plus any patients diagnosed in hospital with Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours.

Coronavirus – Tue Dec 21, 2021
Medical staff on a ward for Covid patients at King’s College Hospital, in south-east London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The NHS England figures also show that there were 2,260 people in hospital in London with Covid-19 as of 8am on Christmas Eve, up 47% from a week earlier.

This is the highest number since February 25, but well below the second wave peak of 7,917 on January 18.

Across England, 7,366 patients were in hospital with Covid-19 on December 24, the highest number since November 2 and up 17% week-on-week.

The second-wave peak for England was 34,336 on January 18.

Separate Government figures show that across the UK there were 1,171 Covid-19 hospital admissions on December 20, up 30% week-on-week and the highest number since February 19.

Again, this is much lower than the peak during the second wave when UK admissions reached 4,583 on January 12.

A total of 8,240 people were in hospital in the UK with Covid-19 as of December 22 – up 8% week-on-week and the highest number since November 16.

The second-wave peak was 39,254 on January 18.

