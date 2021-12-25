In Pictures: Christmas Day celebrations around the world

An error occurred. Please try again.

Festive traditions around the world have tentatively returned after 2020 celebrations were hampered by coronavirus restrictions.

All over the globe families and communities are marking the day, as Australians took to the beach, Christians across the Middle East headed to church and, for some, the shopping continued.

Spaniards Julene Andres, Chiara Rovelli and Marta Arza celebrate Christmas Australian style at Bondi Beach in Sydney (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Devotees wearing face masks attend a Christmas Day Mass at a church in Manila, Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP)

A police officer stands guard outside at a church in Colombo, Sri Lanka (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

A motorcyclist joins the fun in the Ginza shopping street in Tokyo (Hiro Komae/AP)

Palestinian Christians wait to pray at the midnight Mass (Adel Hana/AP)

A Christian boy with his mother at midnight Mass at a church in Karachi, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)

A shopping centre in Beijing, China (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Priests and clergy walk in a procession at the Cathedral-Basilica in Vilnius, Lithuania (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)

An Iraqi Christian woman lights candles at St Teresa’s Church in Basra, Iraq (Nabil al-Jurani/AP)

Catholic nuns from the Sisters of Bethlehem pray at Beit Jamal Monastery near Beit Shemesh, Israel (Oded Balilty/AP)

A priest leads a Christmas Mass in Our Lady of Fatima Church in Islamabad, Pakistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)