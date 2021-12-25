Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: Christmas Day celebrations around the world

By Press Association
December 25 2021, 8.06am Updated: December 25 2021, 12.38pm
A man dressed as Santa Clause gestures to the people outside a church during Christmas celebrations in Gauhati, India, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
A man dressed as Santa Clause gestures to the people outside a church during Christmas celebrations in Gauhati, India, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Festive traditions around the world have tentatively returned after 2020 celebrations were hampered by coronavirus restrictions.

All over the globe families and communities are marking the day, as Australians took to the beach, Christians across the Middle East headed to church and, for some, the shopping continued.

Australia Christmas
Spaniards Julene Andres, Chiara Rovelli and Marta Arza celebrate Christmas Australian style at Bondi Beach in Sydney (Rick Rycroft/AP)
Philippines Virus Outbreak Christmas
Devotees wearing face masks attend a Christmas Day Mass at a church in Manila, Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP)
Sri Lanka Christmas
A police officer stands guard outside at a church in Colombo, Sri Lanka (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)
Virus Outbreak Japan Christmas
A motorcyclist joins the fun in the Ginza shopping street in Tokyo (Hiro Komae/AP)
Palestinian Christians wait to pray at the midnight Christmas Eve mass (Adel Hana/AP)
Palestinian Christians wait to pray at the midnight Mass (Adel Hana/AP)
A Christian child stands beside his mother attending midnight Christmas mass at St. Andrews Church, in Karachi, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)
A Christian boy with his mother at midnight Mass at a church in Karachi, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)
China Christmas
A shopping centre in Beijing, China (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Priests and clergy walk in a procession to attend the Christmas celebration midnight Mass at the Cathedral-Basilical in Vilnius, Lithuania (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)
Priests and clergy walk in a procession at the Cathedral-Basilica in Vilnius, Lithuania (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)
An Iraqi Christian woman lights candles during a Christmas Eve Mass in St Teresa’s Church ahead of Christmas celebrations, in Basra, Iraq (Nabil al-Jurani/AP)
An Iraqi Christian woman lights candles at St Teresa’s Church in Basra, Iraq (Nabil al-Jurani/AP)
Israel Christmas
Catholic nuns from the Sisters of Bethlehem pray at Beit Jamal Monastery near Beit Shemesh, Israel (Oded Balilty/AP)
Virus Outbreak Pakistan Christmas
A priest leads a Christmas Mass in Our Lady of Fatima Church in Islamabad, Pakistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Virus Outbreak Palestinians Christmas
A man dressed as Santa Claus dances outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]