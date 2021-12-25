Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three charged in murder probe after man stabbed outside barber’s

By Press Association
December 25 2021, 8.20am
Jobari Gooden (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Jobari Gooden (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A man has been charged with murder after a stabbing outside a barber’s shop in a busy London street.

Jobari Gooden, 27, was attacked outside House of Ramish2 in Peckham Rye, south-east London, at around 3.15pm on December 17.

Emergency services responded to reports of a fight in Choumert Road where they found Mr Gooden with stab wounds.

He was taken to a south London hospital where he died shortly after 6pm.

Scotland Yard said Momodou Lamin Faal, 27, of Lyndhurst Way, Peckham, who was arrested at a residential property in Gillingham, Kent, on December 23, has been charged with murder.

Olushola Eletu, 39, whose address was not confirmed, and Elishah Anderson, 39, of Lettsom Street, Peckham, have been charged with perverting the course of justice.

The Met said all three will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

