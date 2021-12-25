Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Early gift for Christmas as restaurant workers surprised by big tip

By Press Association
December 25 2021, 9.08am
The restaurant workers in Albuquerque were tipped 5,555 US dollars (PA)

Two workers at a restaurant in Albuquerque in the US received a big surprise when a group of business owners left them a huge tip.

It was the idea of Battle Tested Business, a local entrepreneurship, business and leadership organisation, whose members left the pair 5,555 US dollars (£4,150).

Founder Ramon Casaus said that he and his colleagues are always looking for creative and meaningful ways to invest back into businesses and the people who keep them going.

“We said, well, what if we all went to dinner and tip out 505 dollars each?” Mr Casaus said.

They called it The 505 Dinner in reference to Albuquerque’s area code.

Battle Tested Business said on its Facebook page that local restaurants and their staff were devastated during the pandemic and that the group believes in the mission of helping in its own backyard.

