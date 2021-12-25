Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Captain Tom’s family encourage people not to grieve alone at Christmas

By Press Association
December 25 2021, 9.50am
Captain Sir Tom Moore with his daughter Hannah (Emma Sohl/Capture the Light Photography/PA)
Captain Sir Tom Moore with his daughter Hannah (Emma Sohl/Capture the Light Photography/PA)

The daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore has encouraged people to not grieve alone if they are missing a loved one over Christmas.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, whose father died in February, has said people “don’t need to” go through grief alone and encouraged people to reach out for support if they need it.

Sir Tom’s family are experiencing their first Christmas without the charity campaigner, who raised more than £32 million for the NHS when he walked 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April 2020.

Hannah Ingram-Moore
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore (Jacob King/PA)

She told the BBC: “We understand what you’re going through. Many of us have gone through it. You can’t tell anyone how to grieve but you can say ‘don’t feel isolated’.

“Loss and grief can come from nowhere; you listen to a song and it makes you cry, you smell a certain smell or watch their favourite programme.

“It can be hard but don’t feel alone. There are people you can talk to.”

Second World War veteran Sir Tom raised £38.9 million in total for the NHS, including Gift Aid, with the money given to NHS Charities Together.

He was knighted by the Queen in recognition of his efforts and made an honorary colonel of the Army Foundation College in Harrogate.

He died on February 2 at Bedford Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

At the time, his family said the last year of his life was “nothing short of remarkable” and he had “experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of”.

In a statement, Ms Ingram-Moore and her sister Lucy Teixeira said: “We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime.

“We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

“Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.”

Outlining how the family is coping this Christmas, Ms Ingram-Moore told the BBC: “We definitely have reflective moments of sadness, but we also have the sheer joy of the legacy he’s left the world.”

