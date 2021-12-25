Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Eruption of Spanish island volcano declared over after starting in September

By Press Association
December 25 2021, 2.58pm
Scientists walk near the crater at the Cumbre Vieja volcano (Saul Santos/AP)
Scientists walk near the crater at the Cumbre Vieja volcano (Saul Santos/AP)

Authorities on one of Spain’s Canary Islands declared a volcanic eruption that started in September officially finished on Saturday following 10 days of no lava flows, seismic activity or significant sulphur dioxide emissions.

But the emergency in La Palma, the most northwest island in the Atlantic Ocean archipelago, is not over due to the widespread damage the eruption caused, the director of the Canaries’ volcanic emergency committee said in announcing the much-anticipated milestone.

“It’s not joy or satisfaction – how we can define what we feel?

“It’s an emotional relief.

“And hope,” Pevolca director Julio Perez said.

“Because now, we can apply ourselves and focus completely on the reconstruction work.”

Fiery molten rock flowing down toward the sea destroyed around 3,000 buildings, entombed banana plantations and vineyards, ruined irrigation systems and cut off roads.

“But no injuries or deaths were directly linked to the eruption.

Abandoned cats wander in search of food at a road covered by ash and blocked by lava near the Cumbre Vieja volcano (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Abandoned cats wander in search of food at a road covered by ash and blocked by lava near the Cumbre Vieja volcano (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Mr Perez, who is also the region’s minister of public administration, justice and security, said the archipelago’s government valued the loss of buildings and infrastructure at more than 900 million euros (one billion US dollars).

Volcanologists said they needed to certify that three key variables, gas, lava and tremors, had subsided in the Cumbre Vieja ridge for 10 days in order to declare the volcano’s apparent exhaustion.

Since the eruption started on September 19, previous periods of reduced activity were followed by reignitions.

On the eve of December 14, the volcano fell silent after flaring for 85 days and 8 hours, making it La Palma’s longest eruption on record.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez called the eruption’s end “the best Christmas present”.

“We will continue working together, all institutions, to relaunch the marvellous island of La Palma and repair the damage,” he tweeted.

Farming and tourism are the main industries on the Canary Islands, a popular destination for many European vacationers due to their mild climate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier