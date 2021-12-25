Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen laments first Christmas without Philip in moving address to Covid-hit UK

By Press Association
December 25 2021, 3.10pm Updated: December 25 2021, 3.14pm
The Queen records her annual Christmas broadcast in the White Drawing Room in Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Queen has poignantly reflected on a year of personal grief in a moving Christmas Day message, saying there was “one familiar laugh missing” as she acknowledged the death of her husband amid the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The monarch, in what is likely to be regarded as her most fulsome public tribute to her “beloved Philip” since he died, remarked how his “mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him”, as she empathised with families who had lost loved ones this year.

She also spoke fondly of her eldest son, the Prince of Wales, his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, and of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for their focus on climate change.

But there was no reference – either on screen or by name during the nine-minute broadcast – to her middle son, Prince Andrew, nor the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the trio having stepped back from royal duties.

There was, however, tacit mention of Lilibet, the Sussexes’ daughter, as one of four great-grandchildren born in 2021.

But it was the Queen’s long-serving consort, who died in April aged 99, who took centre stage for the festive message.

Royal Wedding Diamond Anniversary
This photograph of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh in 2007 was placed on the desk for her Christmas Day message (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Sat behind a desk adorned with a solitary photograph of the Queen and the duke in 2007 to mark their 60th wedding anniversary, the monarch said: “Although it’s a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones.

“This year, especially, I understand why.”

The personal message – written, as always, by the Queen alone – is particularly apt given the upheaval many families have experienced during another year affected by coronavirus.

The head of state, with a sapphire chrysanthemum brooch worn on her honeymoon in 1947 pinned to her Christmas red Angela Kelly dress, said of Philip: “His sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation were all irrepressible.

“That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him.

“But life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.

“And as much as I and my family miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas.”

The Queen also acknowledged the impact of the Omicron variant, having cancelled her regular trip to Sandringham in order to spend Christmas at Windsor.

She was joined on the day by Charles and Camilla, Clarence House announced.

Duke of Edinburgh funeral
Coronavirus rules meant the Queen sat alone in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Queen, whose speech was recorded in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, said: “While Covid again means we can’t celebrate quite as we may have wished, we can still enjoy the many happy traditions.”

She added: “I am sure someone somewhere today will remark that Christmas is a time for children. It’s an engaging truth, but only half the story.

“Perhaps it’s truer to say that Christmas can speak to the child within us all.

“Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not.

“And for me and my family, even with one familiar laugh missing this year, there will be joy in Christmas, as we have the chance to reminisce, and see anew the wonder of the festive season through the eyes of our young children, of whom we were delighted to welcome four more this year.”

The Queen, 95, also hinted at the prospect of reuniting with loved ones in the new year.

She said: “February, just six weeks from now, will see the start of my Platinum Jubilee year, which I hope will be an opportunity for people everywhere to enjoy a sense of togetherness … and also to look ahead with confidence.”

The Queen concluded: “I wish you all a very happy Christmas.”

