US singer JoJo engaged to actor Dexter Darden

By Press Association
December 25 2021, 10.34pm
Singer JoJo (Anthony Harvey/PA)
Singer JoJo (Anthony Harvey/PA)

JoJo has revealed she is celebrating Christmas a “whole fiance”, after her boyfriend, actor Dexter Darden, proposed.

The R&B singer and former child star, 31, shared a series of photos on Instagram showing the moment Darden got down on one knee.

The Maze Runner actor, 30, flew out both their mothers and best friends so they could witness the proposal at the La Concha Renaissance San Juan resort in Puerto Rico.

Pop singer Jessie J and actress Adrienne Warren were among those sending their congratulations online.

JoJo, real name Joanna Levesque, wrote: “forever with YOU? Sign me UP. celebrating Christmas a whole fiance!!!

“the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!!

“thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one.”

Darden replied: “Yupppppp. Thank you for being my forever.”

Jojo’s debut single Leave (Get Out) made her the youngest solo artist in history to top the US Billboard pop songs chart at the age of 13.

Alongside her music career, she has also appeared in films including Hawaii Five-0 in 2011 and Lethal Weapon in 2017.

