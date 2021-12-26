What the papers say – December 26

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Christmas Day intruder for the royals, coronavirus and January’s expected cold snap are splashed across the papers.

The Sunday Times reports the Prime Minister has vowed to keep schools open in January despite surging Omicron cases.

SUNDAY TIMES: Schools will open despite Omicron surge #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/oNuQXdaMkV — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 25, 2021

One of the country’s top health advisers has been accused of spreading “dodgy data” which inflated the risk posed by the latest concerning variant, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: ''Dodgy data' used in push for tighter restrictions' #TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter 👇https://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/WCc1ePAnpL — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 25, 2021

The Sunday Mirror and The Mail on Sunday cover the arrest of an armed man after he allegedly broke into the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, interpreters have told The Independent more than half of the Afghans left behind after being promised sanctuary for working for British forces are still stuck in Afghanistan.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Afghans who helped UK left ‘in fear of their lives’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qvxTAgHRXJ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 25, 2021

And weather forecasters are cited in the Daily Star Sunday as saying a mild New Year’s Eve is on the way ahead of an expected cold snap.