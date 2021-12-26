Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aaron Rodgers makes history for Green Bay in Packers’ win over Cleveland Browns

By Press Association
December 26 2021, 6.20am
Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns (Matt Ludtke/AP)
Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns (Matt Ludtke/AP)

Green Bay’s defence stepped up on a milestone day for Aaron Rodgers as the Packers held off the fast-finishing Cleveland Browns 24-22 on Christmas Day.

After Nick Chubb opened the scoring for Cleveland with a 1-yard touchdown run, Rodgers found Allen Lazard in the end zone to overtake Brett Favre as Green Bay’s all-time leader in touchdown passes with 443.

It did not take Rodgers long to add to that tally – opening the second quarter with a nine-yard pass to Davante Adams to extend the Packers’ lead to 14-6.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield hit back by connecting with Harrison Bryant on a 1-yard touchdown reception, but that marked the last time Cleveland came anywhere near scoring until the end of the third quarter.

Green Bay doubled up the Browns 24-12 before the visitors were able to improve their position, this time through a 37-yard field goal from Chris Naggar.

Anthony Schwartz’s five-yard touchdown reception put Cleveland on the brink of a remarkable comeback in the fourth quarter, but Rasul Douglas picked off Mayfield in the dying seconds to seal the result for Green Bay.

Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts overcame the Arizona Cardinals 22-16 to secure their third-straight win.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns as Indianapolis kept their late-season charge alive.

