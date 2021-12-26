Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alana Haim says fans will be ‘pretty shocked’ to see her feature film debut

By Press Association
December 26 2021, 8.02am
Alana Haim (PA)
Alana Haim (PA)

Alana Haim says fans of her music will be “pretty shocked” to see her star in her debut feature film Licorice Pizza.

The singer and musician said she had “no idea” how to read the script sent to her by director Paul Thomas Anderson, but was “so excited” by the project.

The 30-year-old stars alongside Bradley Cooper and Sean Penn in the coming-of-age comedy-drama, which is scheduled for release in the UK on New Year’s Day.

“I was just so excited that Paul was sending me a script. I was actually in London when I got the script, and I didn’t know it was coming,” she told the PA news agency.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Haim (right), who performs alongside her two sisters Este and Danielle (Ian West/PA)

“I opened my email, and there was this untitled Word document that I opened, and it was the first script I had ever read in my life.

“I mean, me and my sisters don’t get sent scripts – like, we’re musicians. There’s an art to reading a script, I had no idea what I was doing.”

Haim, who performs alongside her two sisters Este and Danielle, said the script’s scenes “jumped off the page” and she “couldn’t put it down”.

She said several scenes from the film were based on her own life, and that it was “funny seeing it now”.

On her fans’ reaction, she said: “I’m just as shocked with them.

“I think they’ll be very shocked because I’ve never done this before, and me and my siblings, we’ve done little things, we love making funny videos, me and my siblings love making people laugh and making funny videos, but nothing to an extent of a movie.

“So maybe they won’t be so shocked, but pretty shocked. It’s a major motion picture, and I’m still shocked that Paul saw something in me that he thought he knew that I can do this role and do Alana.

“It’s gonna be pretty shocking. My parents were the most shocked. My parents didn’t believe it. And if my parents can’t believe it then literally no-one can believe it.”

She added that she did not know if her friend Taylor Swift, with whom she recently held a joint birthday party, had seen the film yet.

Licorice Pizza is released in cinemas from New Year’s Day

