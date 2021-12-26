Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Daily Covid infections surge above 100,000 in France

By Press Association
December 26 2021, 12.04pm Updated: December 26 2021, 5.24pm
A&E nurse Sonia Harrat takes a break while working on Christmas Day at a hospital in Marseille, southern France (Daniel Cole/AP)
France has recorded more than 100,000 coronavirus infections in a single day for the first time since the pandemic began.

Covid cases in hospital have also doubled over the past month, as the fast-spreading Omicron variant complicates the government’s efforts to stave off a new lockdown.

More than one person in 100 in the Paris region has tested positive in the past week, according to the regional health service.

People queue for a Covid test on the Champs Elysees in Paris on Christmas Eve (Michel Euler/AP)

Most new infections are linked to Omicron, which government experts predict will be dominant in France in the coming days.

Meanwhile, a surge in Delta variant infections in recent months is pushing up hospital admissions.

More than 1,000 people in France with the virus died over the past week, bringing the overall death toll to more than 122,000.

The government is holding emergency meetings on Monday to discuss the next steps. Some scientists and educators have urged the return to schools after the Christmas break to be delayed, or for a curfew to be reimposed.

A health worker prepares nasal swabs to test a woman with her children at a testing site in La Celle-Saint-Cloud, west of Paris (Michel Euler/AP)

But the education minister says schools should open as usual on January 3, and other government officials are working to avoid measures that would hammer the economic recovery.

Instead, the government is hoping that stepped-up vaccinations will be enough.

The government is pushing a draft law that would require vaccination to enter all restaurants and many public venues, instead of the current health pass system which allows people to produce a negative test or proof of recovery if they are not vaccinated.

In neighbouring Belgium, the government imposed new measures starting on Sunday that ordered cultural venues including cinemas and concert halls to close.

Protesters in Brussels on Sunday (Virginia Mayo/AP)

Some venues defied the ban, and thousands of performers, event organisers and others demonstrated in Brussels against the decision, carrying signs that said “The show must go on” or “No culture no future”.

They accuse the Belgian government of double standards because it allowed Christmas markets, with their boisterous crowds and mulled wine drinking, to stay open, along with restaurants and bars.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, the Dutch government has gone further than most European countries and shut down all non-essential shops, restaurants and bars and extended the school holidays in a partial new lockdown.

