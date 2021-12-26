Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Dozens of villagers killed and Save the Children workers missing in Myanmar

By Press Association
December 26 2021, 12.56pm
Vehicles smoulder in Hpruso township, Kayah state, Myanmar, on Friday (Karenni Nationalities Defence Force via AP)
Vehicles smoulder in Hpruso township, Kayah state, Myanmar, on Friday (Karenni Nationalities Defence Force via AP)

Two members of charity Save the Children are missing after Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be women and children, before fatally shooting more than 30 of them and burning the bodies.

Photos of the aftermath of the purported Christmas Eve massacre in eastern Mo So village, where refugees were sheltering from an army offensive, spread on social media in the country and fuelled outrage against the military that took power in February. The accounts could not be independently verified.

The photos showed the charred bodies of over 30 people in three burned-out vehicles.

Smoke and flames billow from vehicles in Hpruso township, Kayah state, Myanmar, on Friday
Smoke and flames billow from vehicles in Hpruso township, Kayah state, Myanmar, on Friday (Karenni Nationalities Defense Force via AP)

A villager who said he went to the scene told The Associated Press the victims had fled the fighting between armed resistance groups and Myanmar’s army near Koi Ngan village, which is just beside Mo So, on Friday.

He said they were killed after being arrested by troops while heading to refugee camps in the western part of the township.

Save the Children said two of its staff who were travelling home for the holidays after conducting humanitarian response work in a nearby community were “caught up in the incident and remain missing”.

Destroyed vehicles in Hpruso township, Kayah state, Myanmar
Destroyed vehicles in Hpruso township, Kayah state, Myanmar (Karenni Nationalities Defence Force via AP)

“We have confirmation that their private vehicle was attacked and burned out,” the group added in a statement. “The military reportedly forced people from their cars, arrested some, killed others and burned their bodies.”

The government has not commented on the allegations, but a report in the state-run Myanma Alinn daily newspaper on Saturday said the fighting near Mo So broke out on Friday when members of ethnic guerrilla forces, known as the Karenni National Progressive Party, and those opposed to the military drove in “suspicious” vehicles and attacked security forces after refusing to stop.

The newspaper report said they included new members who were going to attend training to fight the army, and that the seven vehicles they were travelling in were destroyed in a fire. It gave no further details about the killings.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier