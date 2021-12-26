Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Runner completes Christmas Day ultra-marathon dressed as Mrs Claus

By Press Association
December 26 2021, 1.38pm
Tracy Halligan completed the feat on Christmas morning (handout/PA)
While most people were opening presents and preparing their festive lunch, one woman spent Christmas Day running an ultra-marathon to raise money for a children’s charity.

Tracy Halligan, nicknamed “Tinsel Tracy” by her supporters, spent more than six hours running the 50km (31 miles) through Warrington, Cheshire, in aid of Alder Hey Children’s Charity.

Tracy Halligan dressed in her Mrs Christmas outfit (PA)

The 51-year-old began her run at 5am on Christmas morning in a specially made Mrs Christmas outfit. She was joined by several other runners during the feat.

Ms Halligan said: “I got up at about 3.30am and began 90 minutes later.

“I did a similar event last year and again saw the sun rise, which was fantastic. It wasn’t as cold this time and I finished just before midday after a few breaks in between.”

Ms Halligan has so far raised more than £450 for Alder Hey Children’s Charity (PA)

Ms Halligan said she was crying as she crossed the finish line, adding it was “such a lovely feeling and very rewarding and emotional”.

She added: “Christmas is a magical time but it’s also a challenging time for some people too.

“If I made people smile then it was all worthwhile. I’ve been blown away by all the support and will definitely be doing it again next year, even bigger and better.

“Thank-you to everyone who has supported me.”

Ms Halligan enjoyed a Christmas meal with her boyfriend after completing the challenge (PA)

After recovering in a hot bath, she was able to end her Christmas Day by having a meal with her boyfriend.

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tracy-Anne-Halligan1

