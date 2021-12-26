Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Son of pub bomb victim urges Stormont to ‘act collectively’

By Press Association
December 26 2021, 2.50pm Updated: December 26 2021, 3.08pm
Parliament Buildings in Stormont, Belfast (Peter Morrison/PA)
Parliament Buildings in Stormont, Belfast (Peter Morrison/PA)

The son of a pub landlord killed by an IRA bomb has urged Stormont politicians to “act collectively”.

John Lavery died on December 21, 1971 as he carried a bomb out of his pub on the Lisburn Road.

The death of the popular landlord sparked outrage at the time, with business owners and people lining the busy thoroughfare on the day of his funeral to pay their respects.

Mr Lavery is also remembered in a poem by Seamus Heaney, who, at the time of the incident, lived on nearby Ashley Avenue.

Publican John Lavery, who was killed carrying a bomb out of his pub in south Belfast (Lavery family/PA)

Speaking around the 50th anniversary of his father’s death, Peter Lavery said he is disappointed that decades on more progress has not been made.

He was 18 at the time and described feeling touched at the response to his father’s death, with people making it clear to his family how well loved and respected he had been.

Stormont politicians remain divided on how to deal with the legacy of Northern Ireland’s troubled past and the most recent proposals put forward by Secretary of State Brandon Lewis which attempt to draw a line under the past by ending prosecutions have sparked outrage.

Mr Lavery said Stormont is not functioning for the people.

“We haven’t learned very much,” Mr Lavery told the PA news agency.

“In Northern Ireland we have had two sets of Nobel peace prize winners and yet in 30-odd years of beating the hell out of each other, we managed to kill 3,000 people, which was the same number lost in one incident in New York, and about 70% of the number of people who were killed by Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

“I was mercifully lucky, even though my dad died, a lot of people have lived under extraordinary pressures, being forced by paramilitaries to hide guns in their attic and so on, and in brutal conditions and enduring paramilitary brutality for decades.

“We haven’t learned very much in 50 years, and in 20 years since the Good Friday Agreement we have learned sod all.

“Stormont is not functioning for the people.

“The Good Friday Agreement was voted for overwhelmingly by the people and it gradually unravelled and people went back into their little boxes and pointed fingers at each other.”

He urged politicians to behave with collective responsibility.

A letter written to the Belfast Telegraph following the death of John Lavery (Lavery family/PA)

“Can you imagine an Assembly in Northern Ireland behaving collectively and saying, ‘we have health issues, and transport issues and education issues, let’s behave collectively’, and they don’t.

“A lady wrote a letter to the Belfast Telegraph after my dad died, saying if politicians behaved like Jack Lavery did, we’d be in a better place … and 50 years on the politicians have not behaved any better, I feel.”

Mr Lavery said he has never given any thought to justice for his father.

“Whether these guys should be caught, if they’re being chased, if police have given up, I’ve never given it a thought,” he said.

“The bar had been attacked before, it was petrol-bombed by the IRA, petrol bombed by the UDA or the UVF during the worker’s strike when my father refused to close it.”

He said time is a great healer but regrets that his father did not get to meet his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

John Lavery on his wedding day (Lavery family/PA)

“My instinct is not to look back … my family have always looked forward,” he said.

“I will be 69 in a couple of weeks, at my age I’m still looking forward because my future, whatever is left of it, is with my children and my grandchildren.

“It is always about the future.

“My biggest regret about my dad is that he never saw our kids, he never met my wife and he never met my grandchildren, and never will.”

